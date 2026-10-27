Already investing in Reliance shares or mutual funds? Do you need additional Jio IPO exposure?

Key details

The IPO had a price band of ₹1,065–₹1,119 per share, valuing Jio Platforms at approximately ₹10.3 lakh crore at the upper end. The issue comprises 27 crore newly issued equity shares, making it a fresh issue rather than an offer for sale. Jio Platforms raised ₹8,110 crore from anchor investors on October 19, ahead of the public subscription window.

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Total demand exceeded ₹7.4 lakh crore, including anchor investors, while bids for the public issue alone crossed ₹4.9 lakh crore, excluding the anchor portion. The qualified institutional buyer category was subscribed 70.55 times, the non-institutional investor category 14 times and the retail portion 2.72 times. Retail investors could apply for a minimum lot of 12 shares, requiring ₹13,428 at the upper price band.

The reported grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹247 per share, or around 22% above the upper issue price. However, GMP is an unofficial indicator of market sentiment and does not guarantee listing gains.

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Already Have Reliance Exposure?

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Investors holding index funds tracking the Nifty 50 or Sensex may already have indirect exposure to Reliance Industries, which features in both indices. Actively managed equity mutual funds may also hold Reliance Industries shares, depending on their investment strategies and portfolio allocations.

This does not mean every mutual fund investor has significant Reliance exposure. The extent varies across schemes and depends on their underlying holdings.

Before applying for Jio Platforms shares, investors should review their mutual fund factsheets and portfolio disclosures to identify how much of their equity investments is allocated to Reliance Industries and other related holdings.

The objective is to understand cumulative exposure across direct stocks, index funds and actively managed mutual funds rather than evaluating each investment in isolation.

Concentration risk

A direct investment in Jio Platforms would add exposure to its telecom and digital-services business. While this could offer an opportunity to participate in the company's growth, it would also increase the investor's reliance on a particular business and its competitive environment.

MUST READ: Jio listing: ₹13,428 minimum investment could become ₹16,284. How much can investors actually earn?

Ssonit Rajpurohit, Co-founder and CFO of Career Pandit Edutech Private Limited and Business Partner at Motilal Oswal, says investors should assess the IPO in the context of their overall portfolios rather than relying solely on the company's growth prospects.

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Rajpurohit points out that Jio's scale and position in India's digital economy make it worth evaluating, but investors must also consider its valuation, profitability, return on equity and competitive position against players such as Bharti Airtel.

“The strength of a business and the returns an investor ultimately earns from it are not necessarily the same,” he says.

This distinction matters because even a fundamentally strong company may deliver disappointing investment returns if its shares are purchased at an unattractive valuation.

How should investors review their portfolios?

Investors can begin by checking their existing holdings across direct equities, index funds and actively managed mutual funds. They should then assess whether adding Jio Platforms would create excessive concentration in one company or business ecosystem.

The next step is to evaluate their investment horizon and risk appetite. Investors seeking diversified exposure without having to analyse individual companies may find mutual funds more suitable as a core portfolio holding. Those comfortable researching businesses and accepting company-specific risks could consider individual stocks as supplementary investments.

Rajpurohit suggests that a 5–10% allocation of an equity portfolio to an individual stock could serve as a broad reference point for evaluation. However, he cautions that this is not a universal recommendation; the appropriate allocation depends on existing investments, risk tolerance and financial goals.

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ALSO READ: Jio Platforms IPO: Issue price fixed at Rs 1,119 per share; allotment, listing dates and GMP

Should you apply after listing?

The decision ultimately depends on whether Jio Platforms adds a worthwhile investment opportunity to an investor's existing portfolio. Existing Reliance exposure alone is not a reason to reject the IPO, just as the company's scale and growth prospects are not sufficient reasons to apply.

Investors should assess the issue valuation, business fundamentals and potential risks before committing additional money. They should also avoid treating listing gains as guaranteed returns.

Investors awaiting allotment can check their application status through the BSE, NSE or KFin Technologies websites. Successful applicants can expect shares to be credited to their demat accounts according to the issue's settlement schedule, while unsuccessful applicants will receive a refund or release of blocked funds, depending on the payment mechanism.

Ultimately, portfolio construction is about keeping risk within manageable limits. A promising stock may contribute to long-term growth, but it should not determine an investor's overall financial outcome.

ALSO READ: Jio Platforms IPO GMP at 21%: What could investors earn on listing day?