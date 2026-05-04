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IndiGo global sales head quits; leadership churn continues; stock slips

IndiGo global sales head quits; leadership churn continues; stock slips

"We wish to inform you that Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head – Global Sales of the Company, has tendered his resignation vide letter dated May 4, 2026, to pursue opportunities outside the Company. He will be relieved from the service of the Company effective close of business hours on July 3, 2026," the country's largest airline stated.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated May 4, 2026 3:17 PM IST
IndiGo global sales head quits; leadership churn continues; stock slipsWillie Walsh has been appointed as the new CEO of IndiGo, effective August 3, 2026, succeeding Pieter Elbers, who resigned on March 10, 2026.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent of IndiGo, on Monday informed the exchanges that its Head – Global Sales, Vinay Malhotra, has tendered his resignation.

"We wish to inform you that Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head – Global Sales of the Company, has tendered his resignation vide letter dated May 4, 2026, to pursue opportunities outside the Company. He will be relieved from the service of the Company effective close of business hours on July 3, 2026," the country's largest airline stated.

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In his letter addressed to promoter and Managing Director Rahul Bhatia, Malhotra wrote, "After careful reflection on my career and my next professional, and personal phase, and further to our discussions, I have decided to step down from the position of Head of Global Sales."

"It has been a distinct privilege to lead Global Sales at IndiGo. I thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie of my co-leaders, which has been instrumental in shaping our Commercial Strategy and driving the growth in Sales. A3 I transition into the next chapter to focus on Advisory, outside of the aviation industry, and personal pursuits, I will always be caught cheering for this wonderful airline. I would like to personally thank you for an absolutely wonderful, supportive and rewarding 4 years with the IndiGo family. The faith and trust you reposed in me is deeply appreciated! It has been a privilege to work with the leadership team, and colleagues in contributing to the company's growth and strategic objectives," he added.

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"May I request to be kindly relieved by July 3, 2026. During the notice period, I shall focus on relationship handover, strategic road mapping and succession support," Malhotra further stated.

The development comes at a time when IndiGo is navigating multiple external and internal factors influencing investor sentiment, including elevated crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions in West Asia, and recent leadership churn at the top. The airline had also faced a crisis in December last year marked by widespread flight delays and cancellations.

Willie Walsh has been appointed as the new CEO of IndiGo, effective August 3, 2026, succeeding Pieter Elbers, who resigned on March 10, 2026.

Meanwhile, IndiGo said it has revised fuel charges on both domestic and international routes for all new bookings made "after 00:01 hrs on April 2, 2026."

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"For International Operations, ATF prices have more than doubled in the last month, consequentially driving a significant impact on the airline’s operating costs on these routes," the airline stated.

On the stock front, InterGlobe Aviation shares were trading lower today, slipping 0.81 per cent to Rs 4,260.70 in fag-end deals.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 4, 2026 3:15 PM IST
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