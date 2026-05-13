Shares of Pfizer Ltd came under the impact of Q4 earnings today where net profit slipped 39.1% to Rs 200 crore from Rs 311 crore in the corresponding period last year. The stock fell 1.77% to Rs 4645 in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 21,300 crore. But Q4 earnings also brought good news for shareholders- a final dividend of Rs 75 per share. The Pfizer board at its meeting held on May 12, 2026, recommended a final dividend of Rs. 75/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (750%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The record date for the dividend is fixed on Friday, July 17, 2026.

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The company has fixed Friday, July 17, 2026, as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Revenue climbed 6.3% to Rs 629.2 crore in Q4 from Rs 592 crore a year ago. EBITDA rose 3.7% to Rs 236 crore compared with Rs 228 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, operating margin stood at 37.5%, slightly lower than 38.4% recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Pfizer Ltd is the Indian arm of global pharmaceutical major Pfizer. It manufactures as well as markets medicines and vaccines across multiple therapeutic areas, including anti-infectives, cardiology, pain management and immunology.

