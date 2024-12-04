Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM, net worth: Bank balance, gold, stock portfolio, mutual funds - key details

Devendra Gangadhar Fadnavis, who has been selected as Maharashtra's next Chief Minister on Wednesday, had Rs 56,07,867 (Rs 56.07 lakh) in movable and Rs 4,68,96,000 (Rs 4.68 crore) worth immovable assets, totalling Rs 5,25,03,867 (Rs 5.25 crore) as per his October 2024 affidavit. This includes his bank balance, cash in hand, investment in NSS and postal savings, value of his gold ornaments and insurance policies.

Fadnavis, on his name, had no investments in stocks, bonds and mutual funds. He inherited agricultural lands and owned residential properties, the affidavit showed.

Among his movable assets, Fadnavis had cash in hands of Rs 23,500. He held Rs 2,28,760 (Rs 2.28 lakh) in bank deposits and had investments of Rs 20,70,607 (20.70 lakh) in NSS, Postal savings and insurance policies. He also held 450 grams worth Rs 32,85,000 (Rs 32.85 lakh) at about Rs 73,000 per 10 grams valuation. Fadnavis owned agriculture lands in Chandrapur and residential properties in Nagpur, the affidavit showed.

His wife Amruta Devendra Fadnavis owned Rs 6,96,92,749 (Rs 6.96 crore) movable and Rs 95,29,000 (Rs 95.29 lakh) worth immovable assets. She held as many as 49 stocks including Axis Bank Ltd, GAIL Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd and Federal Bank worth Rs 4,36,56,553 (Rs 4.36 crore). She also held seven mutual fund schemes including Nippon India ELSS Tax Saver, HDFC Flexi Cap, Bandhan Core Equity, Nippon India Large Cap, Axis Bluechip, IClCI Pru Multicap and Franklin lndia Smaller Companies worth Rs 1,26,02,478 (Rs 1.26 crore).

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance recently swept the Maharashtra elections by a huge margin by winning 233 out of 288 seats, way ahead of the highest exit poll prediction. This was the best-ever performance by an alliance in Maharashtra

since 1990. The BJP bettered its previous high of 122 seats won in 2014 state elections.

The oath-taking ceremony for Fadnavis is said to take place at 5 pm tomorrow and is expected be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and nearly 2,000 VVIPs and 40,000 supporters. Fadnavis last served as the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. He previously served as the Maharashtra CM between October 2014 and November 2019.