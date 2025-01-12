Dividend, bonus stocks, splits: TCS, Kitex, Jai Balaji lead next week’s market moves

Dividend season is heating up on Dalal Street as major companies, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), PCBL, and CESC, gear up for key corporate actions. Next week, several prominent stocks will trade ex-dividend, marking the adjustment for upcoming dividend payouts. Meanwhile, stock splits, bonus issues, and other shareholder-focused events are set to drive activity in the markets, according to BSE data.

Stocks such as TCS and PCBL are scheduled to trade ex-dividend. TCS will offer an interim dividend of ₹10 and a special dividend of ₹36 on January 17. PCBL will trade ex-dividend with an interim dividend of ₹5.5, while CESC will do so at ₹4.5 per share on January 16. Other players like Vantage Knowledge Academy are also set to go ex-dividend, with a smaller ₹0.1 payout.

Stock splits are on the horizon for companies like Shardul Securities Ltd (splitting from ₹10 to ₹2, effective January 13) and Regis Industries Ltd (₹10 to ₹1, on January 16). Jai Balaji Industries and Arunjyoti Bio Ventures will also undergo splits on January 17, improving share liquidity.

The bonus issue segment is headlined by Kitex Garments Ltd (2:1 bonus ratio) and Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltd (3:5 bonus ratio), both effective January 17. These moves aim to reward shareholders with additional shares.

GTT Data Solutions, California Software, Ultracab (India) Ltd, and Energy Infrastructure Trust have lined up rights issues and income distributions in the coming days, further enriching the corporate action landscape.

As dividends and splits align with record dates, investors holding these stocks at the end of the designated day will be eligible for the benefits. This flurry of activity comes as companies aim to enhance shareholder value and boost market liquidity.