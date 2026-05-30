Domestic equity investors are in for a week as a number of corporate actions—ranging from dividends and bonus issues to a share buyback—are lined up between June 1 and June 5, 2026.

Heavyweights like Reliance Industries Ltd, Wipro Ltd, Bank of Baroda, Trent Ltd and others are all set to turn ex-date next week.

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The heavyweights

Market leader Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is one of the marquee names driving corporate action next week. The oil-to-retail conglomerate has fixed Friday, June 5, 2026, as its record date to ascertain eligibility for a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of face value Rs 10 for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

This dividend payout is subject to shareholder approval at the company's upcoming 49th Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO), which is scheduled to take place via video conferencing on Friday, June 19, 2026. If approved, the dividend will be disbursed within seven days of the AGM.

In the technology space, Wipro Ltd is moving on its massive capital return program. Following board approval on April 16 and subsequent shareholder clearance on May 21, the IT services exporter issued its formal public announcement on May 25, 2026, for its mega share buyback. Wipro plans to repurchase up to 600,000,000 (sixty crore) fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 2 each at a premium price of Rs 250 per share. The aggregate size of the buyback stands at an impressive Rs 15,000 crore. The company has fixed June 5 as the record date for the same.

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The bonus pack

Tata Group’s retail sensation, Trent Ltd, moved its bonus issue record date from the previously planned May 29 to Thursday, June 4, 2026. Eligible shareholders will receive bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2, translating to one new fully paid-up equity share for every two existing shares held.

Joining the bonus parade is wealth management firm Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. The stock is scheduled to turn ex-bonus on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, following its board's decision to issue bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio, effectively doubling the share count of eligible investors after the record date, which is same as ex-date.

Dividends

Payouts to track through the week, led by fast-moving consumer goods giant Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. The consumer major turns ex-dividend right at the start of the week on Monday, June 1, 2026, offering an interim dividend of Rs 24 per share.

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Several other key players across the sectors are lined up for payouts, some of them are:

June 1 to June 3

Epigral Ltd: Turns ex-dividend on Monday, June 1, for a final dividend distribution of Rs 5 per share.

Setco Automotive Ltd: Scheduled to trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, June 2, carrying an interim dividend value of Rs 13 per share.

Ashok Leyland Ltd: The commercial vehicle heavyweight goes ex-date for a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust: The company will turn ex-date on Tuesday, June 2, for its income distribution to unit holders.

June 4 to June 5

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd: Turns ex-dividend on Thursday, June 4, with a sizeable interim dividend distribution of Rs 20 per share.

Cipla Ltd: The pharmaceutical bellwether will turn ex-dividend on Friday, June 5, rewarding shareholders with a final dividend of Rs 13.00 per equity share.

Bank of Baroda: The public sector banking giant goes ex-dividend on Friday, June 5, following the recommendation of an Rs 8.50 per share dividend payout.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd: The speciality marine chemicals manufacturer will round off the week, turning ex-dividend on Friday, June 5, for a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.

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HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd: The AMC heavyweight goes ex-dividend for a massive Rs 54 per share payout.

