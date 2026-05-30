Infosys pay check: CEO Salil Parekh took home ₹82.6 crore, 742 times median employee pay

Infosys Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekh received total remuneration of ₹82.60 crore during FY26, marking a modest increase of around 2% from the previous financial year, according to the company’s latest annual report.

The Bengaluru-based IT services giant disclosed that Parekh’s compensation package was 742 times the median remuneration of Infosys employees during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

Advertisement

Parekh’s compensation breakdown

According to the annual report released on Friday, Parekh earned a fixed salary of ₹8.5 crore during FY26. This included a base salary of ₹7.97 crore and retirement benefits amounting to ₹0.53 crore.

In addition to his fixed pay, the Infosys CEO received ₹23.35 crore through bonuses, incentives, and other variable compensation linked to business performance and leadership targets.

However, the largest component of his remuneration came from stock-based compensation. The perquisite value of stock options exercised during the year stood at ₹50.75 crore, accounting for more than 60% of his total earnings for the fiscal.

Infosys said the stock-related payout arose from the exercise of 2,72,400 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) granted under the company’s 2015 Stock Incentive Plan and 64,690 RSUs issued under the 2019 Plan.

Advertisement

The total remuneration of ₹82.60 crore compares with ₹80.62 crore earned in FY25. The company noted that the previous year’s compensation figure did not include the perquisite value of stock incentives exercised during FY25, making direct comparisons less straightforward.

Salaries of IT executives

Parekh remains among the highest-paid executives in India’s information technology sector. In FY25, he received a 21.6% increase in compensation, which positioned him as the second highest-paid executive in the Indian IT industry.

MUST READ: TCS CEO salary FY26: How K Krithivasan’s ₹28-cr pay package stacks up against India’s top tech leaders

Advertisement

Since taking over as CEO in January 2018, Parekh has overseen Infosys through a period of steady growth, large deal wins, expansion in digital services, and increasing adoption of artificial intelligence-led solutions by global clients.

Infosys FY26 results

The compensation disclosure comes alongside a year of solid financial performance for Infosys.

MUST READ: Infosys, Accenture, Amazon: A list of top 10 companies to work for in Mumbai

For the January-March quarter of FY26, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹8,501 crore, up 20.8% from the corresponding quarter a year earlier. Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 13.4% to ₹46,402 crore.

On a full-year basis, Infosys posted consolidated net profit of ₹29,440 crore for FY26, representing a growth of 10.2% compared with ₹26,713 crore recorded in FY25.

MUST READ: Moody’s upgrades Reliance Industries rating to Baa1; TCS, Infosys and Tata Steel also see rating actions

Annual revenue from operations rose 9.6% to ₹1,78,650 crore, reflecting continued demand for digital transformation, cloud, and AI-related services despite a challenging global macroeconomic environment.

Looking ahead, Infosys has guided for revenue growth of 1.5% to 3.5% in constant currency terms for FY27, indicating a cautious outlook amid ongoing uncertainty in key international markets.

Advertisement

Salary and board compensation

The annual report showed that the median remuneration of Infosys employees increased to ₹11,13,024 in FY26 from ₹10,72,008 in the previous fiscal, representing a rise of approximately 4%.

Infosys said employees in India received an average salary increase of around 11% during the year after factoring in promotions and other compensation revisions. Employees outside India received salary adjustments in line with prevailing market conditions in their respective geographies.

The report also disclosed that seven independent directors collectively received commissions worth ₹19.9 crore during FY26.

MUST READ: TCS appraisal letters spark employee concerns over CTC changes; company denies salary cuts

Meanwhile, Infosys Chairman Nandan M. Nilekani continued his decision to forgo compensation, with the company noting that he has voluntarily not received any remuneration for services rendered to Infosys over the past two years.