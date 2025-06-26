Dixon Technologies shares on a losing spree, here are fresh price targets 

Dixon Technologies shares are on a losing spree in the short term. The multibagger stock is down for the third straight session today amid Phillip Capital lowering its price target and retaining its sell call on the EMS stock. The EMS stock is down 21% in 2025 and lost 1% in a month. In the current session, Dixon Technologies shares slipped to Rs 14,035.70 against the previous close of Rs 14,163 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 85,967 crore. Turnover climbed to Rs 14.70 crore as 0.10 lakh shares of the firm changed hands on BSE.

The relative strength index (RSI) of Dixon Technologies stands at 40.4, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory.

Shares of Dixon Technologies are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be Rs 13,800 and resistance at Rs 14,800. A decisive move above the Rs 14,800 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 15,500. The expected trading range will be between Rs 13,500 and Rs 15,500 for the short term."

Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio expects the stock to reach the Rs 13,330 mark.

"Dixon Technologies has completed its Double Top pattern target, leading to profit booking, which dragged the stock towards its 50 EMA. The stock has now declined for the third consecutive session, indicating sustained selling pressure. In the recent session, Dixon slipped below its 9 EMA, suggesting a shift in the minor trend to negative. Additionally, RSI is trading in the lower band, aligning with the ongoing negative price action. Importantly, the ADX is rising, which signals that the current downtrend is gaining strength. As long as the stock remains below Rs 15,101, the trend is expected to stay weak. On the downside, the stock appears well-positioned to test levels near Rs 13,330. Any pullback or rise should be seen as a selling opportunity, keeping in view the broader bearish setup," said Kamble.

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "Dixon Technologies is bearish on the Daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 14,585. A Daily close below support of Rs 13,862 could lead to a target of Rs 13,200 in the near term."

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.