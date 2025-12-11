Shares of Dixon Technologies rebounded 6% from a fresh 52 week-low level in early deals today. Dixon Technologies shares slipped to a 52 week low of Rs 12,133.50 in early deals today against the previous close of Rs 12,344. However, the stock saw a trend reversal and jumped 6.11% to Rs 12,875 from the low point of the day.

Dixon Technologies' market cap rose to Rs 77,747 crore. Turnover stood at Rs 34 crore as 0.27 lakh shares of the firm changed hands on BSE. Despite the rebound, the stock is still oversold on charts with its RSI at 16.3. A RSI below 30 indicates that a stock is oversold on charts.

The multibagger stock has fallen 26% in a year and lost 28% in 2025. In three months, Dixon Technologies shares are down 28%, confirming weakness in the short term.

Shares of Dixon Technologies are in a weak zone. The stock trades lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages, signalling the trend has been on a negative side for the market leader in its segment.

However, Dixon Technologies shares rose 213% in three years and gained 408% in five years.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be Rs 12,100 and resistance will be Rs 13,250. A decisive move above the Rs 13,250 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 13,500. The expected trading range will be between Rs 12000-Rs 13500 for the short-term."

Aakash Shah, Research Analyst, Choice Broking said, "Dixon is attempting a minor pullback after a steep multi-week decline. The daily chart shows a clear lower-high, lower-low structure, confirming that the stock has been in a sustained downtrend. The latest candle shows a small recovery attempt, but no strong bullish reversal pattern has yet formed. If the stock breaks below 12,000, the downtrend may stretch further. On the upside, the zone between 14,150–15,100 (cluster of falling EMAs) is likely to act as a heavy resistance area, and any upward move may face supply pressure there."

Sebi-registered independent analyst Abhijeet said,"Dixon Technologies stock price is bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at Rs 12,130. A Daily close above resistance of Rs 13,718 could lead to a target of Rs 14,950 in the near term."

Brokerage Nuvama has a hold rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 16,600.

The brokerage has cut its EPS estimates by 8%–13%. It expects the firm to report a 33%/37%/30% CAGR in revenue/EBITDA/adjusted PAT in FY25–28E.

The brokerage has trimmed its December-2026 estimated price target to Rs 16,600 (from Rs 16,800), basis 65x Dec-27 earnings per share (EPS).

Meanwhile, global brokerage UBS has a 'buy' call with a target price of Rs 23,000 per share.

According to the brokerage, the company is entering a new growth phase through backward integration into non-semiconductor smartphone components. This could push the EBITDA margin by 110 Bps by FY28 against consensus of 40 Bps.

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.