Dr Reddys, Capri Global, Inox Green: Top stocks to buy — Check targets, stop loss & more

Amid the ongoing market rebound, domestic brokerage firm Canara Bank Securities has suggested three stocks to buy based on the solid charts and strong technical parameters. It has picked counters like Capri Global Capital, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd for short-term gains. Here's what the brokerage firms has said on these stocks:

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Inox Green Energy Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 217.37-237.87 | Stop Loss: Rs 167.85

The chart of Inox Green Energy Services is showing a bullish breakout from an inverted head and shoulders pattern. The inverted head and shoulders is a classic bullish reversal pattern, so the breakout suggests the prior downtrend or weak phase may be ending. On sustaining above the breakout zone, next resistance levels are at Rs 217.37-237.87. Key support level identified at 167.85. RSI is around 58, reflecting strong momentum, which can further move upwards in the short term. We recommend to buy with short-term targets of Rs 217.37-237.87 and keep a stoploss at Rs 167.85.



Dr Reddy's Laboratories | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,409-1,468 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,261

The chart of Dr Reddy's Labs is showing a long-term bullish trendline breakout. Price has moved above all major moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. The stock is currently sustaining above the key Rs 1,342 breakout zone, and if this level holds on a closing basis, the next major resistance is likely around Rs 1,409, which also coincides with previous swing highs and psychological resistance. RSI is near the bullish zone around 64, reflecting strong momentum, although slightly overheated in the short term. Volume expansion during the breakout phase adds credibility to the move. On sustaining above Rs 1,409 can keep the momentum intact towards Rs 1,468 and potentially higher levels, while immediate support now shifts to Rs 1,306. We recommend to buy with short-term targets of Rs 1,409-1,468, and keep a stop-loss at Rs 1,261.

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Capri Global Capital | Buy | Target Price: Rs 228.74-240.07 | Stop Loss: Rs 214.33

Capri Global Capital Ltd is forming a classic W-pattern on the weekly chart, which usually reflects a double-bottom structure and shows that selling pressure has been absorbed near the same support zone twice. Price has again moved above all major moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the bullish zone around 66, reflecting strong momentum, although slightly overheated in the short term. After the breakout, the neckline zone often turns into support, so the stock may use that level as a retest area before continuing higher. We recommend to buy at current market price Rs 217.23 with short-term targets of Rs 228.74-240.07, and keep a stoploss at Rs 214.33.

