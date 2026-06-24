Eicher Motors, Metro Brands, Prestige Estates: Stocks to trade— Targets, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark settled sharply lower on Tuesday on the back of mixed global sentiments. After the geopolitical concerns, traders' focus has shifted towards the US-India trade deal and the progress of Monsoon in the coming days. The BSE Sensex cracked 893.39 points, or 1.16 per cent, to close at 76,200.68, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 278.80 points, or 1.18 per cent, to end at 23,824.10.

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Select buzzing stocks like Metro Brands, Eicher Motors and Prestige Estate Projects Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Canara Bank Securities has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



Eicher Motors | Buy | Target Price: Rs 7,975-8,10- | Stop Loss: Rs 7,261

The chart of Eicher Motors Ltd is showing a long-term bullish trendline breakout. Price has moved above all major moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. The stock is currently sustaining above the key Rs 7,725 breakout zone, and if this level holds on a closing basis, the next major resistance is likely around Rs 7,975, which also coincides with previous swing highs and psychological resistance. RSI is near the bullish zone around 61, reflecting strong momentum, although slightly overheated in the short term. Volume expansion during the breakout phase adds credibility to the move. On sustaining above Rs 7,975 can keep the momentum intact towards Rs 8,190 and potentially higher levels, while immediate support now shifts to Rs 7,445. We recommend to buy at with a short-term target of Rs 7,975-8,190, and keep a stop-loss at Rs 7,261.



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Prestige Estate Products | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,600-1,662 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,409

Prestige Estate has shown a clean upside breakout from the descending trendline at Rs 1,393, indicating the end of the recent corrective/consolidation phase and potential trend reversal. Price retested the breakout level around Rs 1,315 and held strongly as support, confirming pattern validity. Strong volume surge, significantly better than 10-day average, showing solid buyer conviction. RSI (14) at 55 – above 50 level with healthy bullish momentum and room to run. Price trading above all key DEMAs (20-DEMA at 1,391.16), confirming strong trend strength. We recommend to buy at current market price with short-term targets of Rs 1,600-1,662 , and keep a stop-loss at Rs 1,409.

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Metro Brands | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,100-1,150 | Stop Loss: Rs 975

Metro Brands has shown a clean upside breakout from the descending trendline at Rs 1,016, signaling the end of the recent corrective phase and potential resumption of the broader uptrend. Price retested the breakout level around ₹980 and held strongly as support, confirming the validity of the breakout. Strong volume surge accompanying the move, significantly higher than average of last 10 days, indicating robust buyer conviction and participation. RSI (14) at 50 – sitting at the neutral-bullish threshold with room to expand, supporting healthy momentum without overbought conditions. Price trading above all key DEMAs, confirming strong underlying trend strength and bullish structure. We recommend to buy at current market price Rs 1,044.05 with short-term targets of Rs 1,100-1,150, and keep a stop-loss at Rs 975.