'Even a Gulf driver earns Rs 75k...': Shankar Sharma wants young Indians to move abroad to tap 'uncaged capital'

Shankar Sharma, founder of GQuant and First Global, has a radical piece of advice for young Indians aspiring to become great investors — leave the country.

In a candid post on X, Sharma urges youth to move abroad, take up any job to earn in dollars, and focus on building knowledge, arguing that true investing power comes from "uncaged capital."

Sharing his thoughts on X, Sharma wrote, "Many Indian youth have come in the past 3-4 years, asking 'How can I become a great investor.' I say: 'Move abroad. Get any job — even a driver in the Gulf makes Rs. 75k/pm. Build knowledge on the side. In a few years, you will have knowledge AND, mobile, free flowing, UNCAGED USD capital.' "

Explaining his philosophy, Sharma added that once people build this combination of capital and knowledge, "magic will happen: you will glide in & out of markets, assets, currencies. Effortlessly at the press of a button. Clinically. Like a sniper taking a shot."

He emphasized that those who operate from India often deal with "caged capital," restricted by local limitations, and are held back by emotional ties to their home base. "You won't be 'Caged Capital' capital anymore. You won't be emotional about your cage & zoo. Because now you are a free animal, that can hunt anywhere it sees food," he wrote.

Sharma, who has had a long career in the markets, revealed that he personally took this route decades ago. "I uncaged my capital from 1999 onwards. And that's been my single BEST investing decision," he said.

While his message may come as a shock to many, Sharma made it clear that his approach isn't about rejecting India. "I love my country. But I love more my Uncaged Capital's freedom to love many countries," he wrote.