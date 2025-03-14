'From ₹1 lakh to ₹1 crore': Anupam Mittal calls Sharma Ji Ka Aata investment his ‘mission,’ not just business

Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com and Shark Tank India 4 judge, recently shared an inspiring update on Sharma Ji Ka Aata, a brand he invested in 18 months ago. What started as a small chakki in Pune generating ₹1 lakh per month has now expanded into a 20,000-square-foot factory, nearing ₹1 crore in monthly revenue.

Mittal described this growth as a story of resilience rather than rapid funding or aggressive scaling. “18 months ago, when I invested in Sharma Ji Ka Aata on Shark Tank India, it was just a tiny chakki in Pune — grinding atta for ₹1L/month in revenue. Today? They’re hitting close to ₹1 Cr/month, operating out of a 20,000 sqft factory, and poised to become a true D2C powerhouse. But this isn’t a tale of funding rounds or blitzscaling — it’s a story of resilience,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post.

He shared that the brand’s founder, Sangeeta Sharma, started grinding her own atta in 2016 after realizing store-bought flour contained chemicals and additives. Her journey was deeply personal — she was dealing with her son’s severe intestinal injury and her husband's cardiac arrest when she decided to take matters into her own hands.

“On a day of grocery shopping, she was shocked to find that the atta available was full of chemicals and additives. With no trustworthy flour mill in sight, she did what most wouldn’t: she bought a chakki and started grinding her own atta — not to start a business, but to solve a personal problem,” Mittal wrote.

Word spread, and what began as a necessity for her family soon turned into a thriving business. “Soon, word spread about her pure, unadulterated atta. What began as a way to feed her family evolved into an entrepreneurial journey, one driven by perseverance, passion, and a commitment to quality,” he added.

Today, Sharma Ji Ka Aata is more than just a flour brand. With her sons, Pranav and Tanishq, handling growth and operations while she focuses on perfecting the product, Sangeeta’s vision is shaping a brand that aims to bring purity to millions of Indian homes.

Mittal reflected on his key learnings from this experience:

🔹 The best entrepreneurs start with a personal problem.

🔹 They prioritize passion and product over endless planning.

🔹 They build brands that resonate with authenticity.

Expressing his deep connection to the brand, Mittal wrote, “For me, this investment has become more than a business opportunity — it’s a mission. The Sharmas have become family, so much so that they affectionately call me ‘Sharmaji ka beta’ 🤗💜.”