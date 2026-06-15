Explained: Why demerged Vedanta companies are showing 66-84% fall or 335% rise today

Four demerged entities of Vedanta Group kicked-off their trading on Monday, June 15 as individual stocks. With the listing of Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Aluminium Metal and Vedanta Iron & Steel, Anil Agrawal-led conglomerate has successfully split its metal and mining business into five separate business, with existing Vedanta Ltd being already listed.

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However, majority of these stocks were indicating a fall of up to 83 per cent ahead of their opening in some trading apps on Monday. However, the fall was purely indicative and the actual valuation is determined in the market post the special pre-open trading session on June 15.

One should note that, shares of Vedanta settled at Rs 773.60 on April 29, before the demerger took place and standalone Vedanta, net of aluminium, power, oil & gas and iron & steel businesses settled at Rs 293.50 on April 30 post the demerger process to place. The net subtracted value of Rs 480.1 value equally spread among the four companies, resulting each getting a value of Rs 120.02.

However, following the special pre-opening session to determine their fair trading valuations, Vedanta Aluminium was settled at Rs 527 on BSE, suggesting a 330-335 per cent rise for investors. On the other hand, shares of Vedanta Iron & Steel settled at Rs 20, hinting at a 83.47 per cent fall in the stock based on the equal division of value of shares.

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Similarly, shares of Vedanta Power were signaling an upto 66 per cent fall in its value, while Vedanta Oil & Gas was indicating a 69 per cent crash in its stock price. However, one should note the magnitude of rise and fall in all these counters may vary as the closing price before the demerger and opening prices on Monday may differ slightly on both BSE and NSE and the stock may have corrected further as the normal trading session began.

All four newly listed Vedanta Group companies will remain under the trade-to-trade (T2T) segment for the first 10 trading sessions, meaning intraday trading will not be allowed and all transactions will require compulsory delivery. The stocks will also be subject to a 5 per cent upper and lower circuit limit to contain volatility.

