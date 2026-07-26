Gold, silver prices today (July 26): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Gold and silver prices remained largely stable on July 26, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates. Gold prices hit ₹1.42 lakh, whereas silver rates also neared ₹2.20 lakh.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by around 0.36% at ₹1,42,300 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures dropped by around 0.36% to ₹2,18,580 per kilogram.

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm) Delhi ₹1,44,470 ₹1,32,440 Mumbai ₹1,44,320 ₹1,32,290 Bengaluru ₹1,44,470 ₹1,32,440 Kolkata ₹ 1,44,320 ₹1,32,290 Hyderabad ₹1,44,320 ₹1,32,290 Chennai ₹1,44,470 ₹1,32,440

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi ₹24,000 ₹2,40,000 Mumbai ₹24,000 ₹2,40,000 Advertisement Bengaluru ₹24,000 ₹2,40,000 Kolkata ₹24,000 ₹2,40,000 Hyderabad ₹24,000 ₹2,40,000 Chennai ₹24,000 ₹2,40,000

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers rose slightly on 17 July 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds both quoting ₹13,430 per gram across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹13,445 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹14,651 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was ₹14,667 per gram.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram) Joyalukkas 22K 13,430 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,430 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,651 Tanishq 22K 13,445 Tanishq 24K* 14,667

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

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Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State