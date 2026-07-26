'All Delhi metro stations open for passengers,' says DMRC after CJP calls off Jantar Mantar protests

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced that all metro stations across the national capital have resumed normal operations after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called off its weeks-long agitation over the NEET controversy.

In a post on X, the DMRC said, "Service Update. All stations of the Delhi Metro network are open (both entry and exit) for passenger services."

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Service Update



All stations of the Delhi Metro network are open (both entry and exit) for passenger services. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 26, 2026

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The update came after the CJP withdrew its protest following the Centre's acceptance of all its key demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the withdrawal of FIRs against protesters.

The announcement followed a fresh round of talks between the government and the CJP shortly after Pradhan revealed on X that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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At a joint press conference with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said, "As the government accepted all our demands, we call off our protests with immediate effect. We appeal everyone to go back home peacefully."

Nadda said the government would provide "honourable compensation" within the existing rules to the families of students who died by suicide following the cancellation of the NEET examination. He also assured that all FIRs registered against protesters would be withdrawn.

The CJP had been spearheading a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking process. The outfit also sought broader reforms in the conduct of public examinations. The agitation drew thousands of students from across the country and received support from several opposition parties.

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Earlier in the day, Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation from the Union Cabinet, saying the decision was aimed at protecting students' interests and preventing the controversy from affecting their future.

In a two-page letter addressed to the country's youth, Pradhan said he had submitted his resignation to the prime minister after the developments of the past few days, adding that the issue should not become a prolonged legal or political battle.

"For me, this is not a matter of personal prestige," Pradhan wrote. "India's youth are the country's real strength. I will not allow them to become trapped in a web of confusion and allegations."

Pradhan also defended the Centre's handling of the NEET-UG 2026 controversy, saying the government immediately transferred the probe into the alleged irregularities in the May 3 examination to the CBI, cancelled the test and ordered a re-examination. He added that NEET will shift to a computer-based test (CBT) format from next year and said the Centre adopted a "whole-of-government approach" involving states, district administrations, students and parents to conduct the June 21 re-test for over 20 lakh candidates smoothly.