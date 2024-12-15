Five most-valued firms add Rs 1.13 lakh crore in overall valuation, Airtel steals the show 

Five of the 10 most valued companies added Rs 1,13,117.17 crore to their total market valuation last week with Bharti Airtel stealing the show. While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Infosys were the gainers, Reliance Industries (RIL), State Bank of India (SBI), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) took a hit in their valuations.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gained 623.07 points or 0.76 percent and the Nifty advanced 90.5 points or 0.36 percent. Stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty, fell on Friday the 13th, with the selling being observed across the board. A total of 2,298 out of 3,378 actively traded stocks fell, some 90 stocks hit their lower circuit limits and 19 stocks hit their 52-week lows.

While FPI trend has turned positive in December, provisional data showed they sold Rs 3,560 crore worth equities on December 12. There are concerns over strong dollar and a rise in US bond yields also there are concerns China is open to devalue Yuan in the wake of likely trade war with the US.

The market valuation of the country’s second-largest telecom player, Bharti Airtel, surged by Rs 47,836.6 crore to Rs 9,57,842.40 crore.

IT major Infosys recorded a Rs 31,826.97 crore gain to its valuation of Rs 8,30,387.10 crore.

The country’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, saw its valuation rise by Rs 11,887.78 crore to Rs 14,31,158.06 crore, while its peer ICICI Bank increased its valuation by Rs 11,760.8 crore to Rs 9,49,306.37 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of IT bellwether TCS climbed Rs 9,805.02 crore to Rs 16,18,587.63 crore.

Among the laggards, the m-cap of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) slumped by Rs 52,031.98 crore to Rs 17,23,144.70 crore.

The valuation of the India’s largest insurer, LIC, tumbled by Rs 32,067.73 crore to settle at Rs 5,89,869.29 crore.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) saw its valuation take a hit of Rs 22,250.63 crore to settle at Rs 5,61,423.08 crore.

State Bank of India, the country’s largest public sector lender, saw its m-cap drop by Rs 2,052.66 crore to Rs 7,69,034.51 crore, while ITC saw its valuation dip by Rs 1,376.19 crore to Rs 5,88,195.82 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, ITC and Hindustan Unilever.