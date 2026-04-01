Top stocks in news: Airtel, IndiGo, NPTC Green, IREDA, RailTel, Hind Copper, Lupin, autos

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Monday on the back of rising geopolitical tension, surge in oil price and persistent FII outflows. The BSE Sensex tanked 1635.67 points, or 2.22 per cent, to close at 71,947.55, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 488.20 points, or 2.14 per cent, to end at 22,331.40. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 01, 2026:

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Auto stocks: Auto stocks, including two-wheelers and three-wheelers manufacturer, passenger and commercial vehicle players like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai Motor India, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, and TVS Motor, will be in focus today as they shall announce their sales volumes for the month of March 2026.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom player has announced an investment of $1 billion by Alpha Wave Global, Carlyle, and Anchorage Capital, through their affiliates, in its subsidiary Nxtra Data to expand its network across India and accelerate growth. Airtel will also participate in this round.

InterGlobe Aviation: The company board of IndiGo has appointed William Walsh as Chief Executive Officer, subject to regulatory approvals. Walsh’s tenure at IATA will conclude on July 31, 2026. The Indian government has increased the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by over 115 per cent in New Delhi to Rs 2.07 lakh per kilo litre amid the ongoing West Asia war.

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NTPC Green Energy: The renewable energy firm has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PTC India to explore the possibilities of selling renewable energy through bilateral arrangements and other market mechanisms. Its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, has signed a Green Ammonia Purchase Agreement with Solar Energy Corporation for the supply of green ammonia.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency: The state-run NBFC has signed a facility agreement to raise external commercial borrowing (ECB) from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) for JPY 28 billion, including a greenshoe option of JPY 12 billion.

Sammaan Capital: IHC, through its affiliate Avenir Investment RSC, will become the promoter of Sammaan Capital by acquiring a 41.5 per cent stake via a preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants. It has received an initial tranche of Rs 5,652 crore towards the allotment, with an additional Rs 3,198 crore to be received within 18 months upon conversion of the warrants.

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RailTel Corporation of India: The state-run railway player has received orders worth Rs 29.69 crore from Jharkhand Education Project Council and Rs 21.92 crore from Jharkhand Public Service Commission.

Hindustan Copper: The director board has approved the metal player's proposal to place a work order with Ardee Engineering for the construction of a new 3.0 MTPA copper concentrate plant at the Malanjkhand Copper Project (MCP), Madhya Pradesh, on a turnkey basis over a period of 27 months, with a financial implication of Rs 469.55 crore.

Lupin: The pharma company has received tentative approval from the US FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Sugammadex injection. The drug has been approved as bioequivalent to Merck’s Bridion injection for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade.

Coforge: The IT solutions player has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for overseas direct investment of up to $1 billion under FEMA rules for the Encora acquisition. Other regulatory approvals across jurisdictions are currently in advanced stages of processing.

Manappuram Finance: The company board of the gold financier has approved the borrowing programme for FY27, including the issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures up to Rs 7,400 crore. It also approved an additional investment of Rs 790.59 crore in equity shares of its subsidiary Asirvad Micro Finance and Rs 150 crore in Manappuram Home Finance.

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Granules India: The biopharma player's wholly owned subsidiary, Granules Life Sciences, has concluded a recent USFDA inspection of its manufacturing facility at Shamirpet, Telangana, with a classification of voluntary action indicated (VAI). The Report was issued following a current good manufacturing practice and pre-approval inspection of oral solid dosage operations.

Nazara Technologies: The gaming company has announced a preferential issue of warrants worth Rs 500 crore, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Riambel Capital PCC, S Gupta Family Investments, Plutus Investment and Holding, Classic Enterprises, and the founders participated in the funding round.

Oil India: The state-run oil company has signed an MoU with CSIR–Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT) to pursue joint research and development projects in the field of critical minerals.

GR Infraprojects: The infra player has received a letter of acceptance for the upgradation of an existing two-lane carriageway to a four-lane divided carriageway on a section of NH-56 in Gujarat under the HAM model.

Texmaco Rail and Engineering: The railway wagon maker has received an order worth Rs 357.11 crore from JSW Group for the supply of BLSS, BLCS, BFNV rakes, and BVCM wagons. It has secured an order worth Rs 41.31 crore from South Central Railway for the replacement of panel interlocking with electronic interlocking and outdoor gear at stations in the Vijayawada division.

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Corona Remedies: The drugmaker has announced the acquisition of Wokadine from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. With this acquisition, Corona Remedies enters the Rs 648 crore povidone-iodine market.

Pace Digitek: The telecom infra player has received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 494.5 crore from NTPC. The order involves comprehensive annual maintenance for the entire design life of the BESS system for the EPC package related to BESS implementation at the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Station, along with associated services.

Jubilant Ingrevia: The pharma player has acquired a 100 per cent equity stake in Remidex Pharma pursuant to the share purchase agreement entered into with Remidex.

Diamond Power Infrastructure: The heavy engineering solutions company has received a significant order for the supply of 66 kV Extra High Voltage (EHV) cables from Gujarat Energy Transmission Company.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The company board has approved the non-renewal of development rights granted under the Multiple Unit Development Franchise Agreement (MUDFA) for the Dunkin’ brand in India upon expiry of its current term on December 31, 2026.

Kwality Wall’s: The Magnum Ice Cream Company HoldCo 1 Netherlands BV has completed the acquisition of a 61.9 per cent stake in Kwality Wall’s (India) under the terms of the share purchase agreement with Unilever dated June 25, 2025.



