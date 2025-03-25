From Rs 80 to Rs 1,580: multibagger IT stock in as co plans for global expansion; check targets

Shares of Multibagger IT stock Ceinsys Tech Ltd have come under the radar of brokerage firms, who mostly remain positive on the Indian geospatial industry. The company is eyeing for global expansion to drive future growth. They have seen up to 65 per cent upside potential in the counter in the next one year.

Ceinsys has 2 main segments which are geospatial and automotive engineering. Geospatial refers to the work which goes behind things like google maps, drone capture, satellite imagery, and more, while automotive refers mainly to design work for top notch auto clients globally. Ceinsys' one of the biggest clients is General Motors and it is working as a direct supplier for most clients.



Digital engineering is used for most utilities like power and water through the geospatial vertical. While energy and power generation was the largest segment 3 years ago, water is now the largest segment for the past 18 months as the government spending in this area has been high, said Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities in its recent note on the stock.



Ceinsys leverages geospatial platforms to develop customized solutions based on problem statements or deliver predefined solutions. Ceinsys outsources geospatial mapping in projects, focusing on processing captured data to develop solutions on its various platforms. It provides technology solutions to all kinds of infrastructure projects, said AB Capital, which has a 'buy' rating on it.



Ceinsys provides technology solutions to leading OEMs in a fully international business. Its clientele includes Mercedes, BMW, and Rolls-Royce, said the brokerage firm. "Both the geospatial and mobility segments generate similar margins. It remains open to technology collaborations to bring domain expertise for project execution," AB Capital added with a target price of Rs 2,500 on the stock.



Shares of Ceinsys Tech have zoomed nearly 1,900 per cent in the last five year to Rs 1,580 on Tuesday from Rs 80 levels in March 2020. The total market capitalization of the company stood more than Rs 2,600 crore. However, the stock has crashed nearly 25 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 2,105 hit in January 2025.



Beside this, the company is exploring high-margin projects in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and recently participated in the MENA Geospatial Forum in Dubai and has bagged multiple orders recently.



Ceinsys Tech has finalized preferential allotment money of $28 million (Rs235cr) on September 20, 2025. The fundraise was done in order to raise capital for inorganic growth as it is actively pursuing growth opportunities and is in active discussions with multiple companies for pursuing the inorganic path for the geospatial as well as automotive business.



"Ceinsys has an annual revenue run rate of Rs 250 crore and strong Ebitda margin of 25 per cent. It is trading at 65 times P/E and expects a strong growth of 25-30 per cent in its top line and similar growth in EPS. Taking that, the company trades at 34 times FY27 EPS. Strong order book of Rs 1,400 crore executable over the next 18-24months, play on India digitization and strong margin execution caught our eyes," Nirmal Bang added, without rating the stock.