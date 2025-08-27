Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Eternal, L&T, HCL Tech among 6 tariff proof stock picks by experts

The Indian stock market faced hard hitting on Tuesday after the US tariffs came into effect from Wednesday. The Trump tariff turned out to be the biggest disappointment for Indian stock markets, as the benchmark indices plunged more than a per cent on Tuesday. Broader markets also extended their losses with BSE midcap and smallcap indices falling up to 1.7 per cent for the day.



Advertisement

Related Articles

Investors were looking for a safer escape amid the broad-based selloff ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival which is seen as the festival of removing obstacles and overcoming difficulties. Select market experts have suggest six stocks, which can be considered tariff proof, as the Trump tantrums will have limited impact on them:



Eicher Motors | Buy | Target Price: Rs 6,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 5,900

Eicher Motors has broken out of a Symmetrical Triangle formation on the longer timeframe with strong volumes above Rs 5,700. After retesting the breakout zone of Rs 5,800-5,900, it initiated a fresh rally towards Rs 6,800. Recently, it has also given a flag pattern breakout supported by strong volumes. On the upside, a breakout above Rs 6,000 could pave the way for a move towards Rs 6,800 in the short term, while Rs 5,900 remains a crucial support level on the downside. The overall structure appears promising for long-term investors, as the stock continues to trade above all major moving averages. Moreover, the MACD reinforces the ongoing bullish momentum, while the RSI remains favorably positioned and further strengthens the positive outlook.

Recommended by: Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart



Advertisement

Larsen & Toubro | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,300 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,270

During this consolidation, L&T retraced a portion of its prior gains and found strong support near the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level, calculated from the rally between Rs 1,456 and Rs 3,963. This level acted as a crucial technical support, helping the stock stabilize and attract renewed buying interest. Following this retracement, the stock has shown signs of a healthy pullback and is currently trading above its key moving averages on a weekly scale, suggesting a potential resumption of the broader uptrend. We recommend accumulating the stock in the zone of Rs 3,580-3,540 level with a stop loss of Rs 3,270. On the upside, it is likely to test the level of Rs 4,300 in the medium term.

Recommended by: Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical Research and Derivatives at SBI Securities



Advertisement

Avenue Supermarts | Buy | Target Price: Rs 5,300-5,500 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,300

Avenue Supermarts (DMART) has given a strong breakout from a long-term symmetrical triangle formation, supported by healthy volumes, which confirms genuine buying interest. After consolidating between Rs 3,900 and Rs 4,400, the price moved decisively above the upper trend-line and has since sustained well above the breakout zone, indicating strength in the ongoing uptrend. The stock is trading above all key moving averages, with the shorter-term averages positioned above the longer-term ones, thereby reinforcing the bullish structure. MACD is supporting the current strength whereas the momentum indicator RSI is also positively poised. On the downside, Rs 4,500 acts as immediate support, with a stronger cushion around Rs 4,350-4,300 near the moving average cluster. On the upside, resistance is placed at Rs 5,000, and a sustained move above this zone could pave the way towards Rs 5,300-5,500 in the medium term. Overall, the stock remains in a robust uptrend, and any dip towards support levels may be considered a buying opportunity for positional traders as well as long-term investors.

Recommended by: Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart



Ashok Leyland | Buy | Target Price: Rs 162 | Stop Loss: Rs 115

Advertisement

From the Nifty Auto space, the stock of Ashok Leyland has given a downward sloping trendline breakout on a weekly scale. This breakout is confirmed by robust volume. As the stock is trading at an all-time high, all the moving averages and momentum indicators are suggesting strong bullish momentum. The stock is in a clearly uptrend, and trend strength is extremely high. The Average Directional Index (ADX), which shows trend strength, is at 25.48 on a daily chart. Generally, above 25 levels is considered as a strong trend. Hence, we recommend to accumulate the stock in the zone of Rs 132-128 level with a stop loss of Rs 115. On the upside, it is likely to test the level of Rs 162 in the medium term.

Recommended by: Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical Research and Derivatives at SBI Securities



Eternal | Buy | Target Price: Rs 360-380 | Stop Loss: Rs 280

Eternal has given a flag pattern breakout on the weekly chart and delivered a decisive move above the key resistance zone of Rs 305, supported by rising volumes, which signals strong accumulation at lower levels. Post breakout, it has successfully sustained above this level, turning the resistance into an important support zone. The stock is trading comfortably above all major moving averages, reflecting a well-established uptrend with a positive price structure. On the downside, Rs 305-300 will act as an immediate support zone, while stronger support lies near Rs 280, in line with the short-term moving averages. On the upside, the stock could extend its rally towards Rs 360-380 levels if it continues to hold above Rs 305. Overall, the technical setup indicates a strong breakout with healthy follow-through, and the trend remains positive for both short-term traders and medium-term investors.

Recommended by: Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart



Advertisement

HCL Technologies | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,730-1,780 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,380

HCL Tech has shown signs of stabilization after an extended correction phase, currently trading around Rs 1,507. It is consolidating in a symmetrical triangle pattern after finding support near the Rs 1,480 zone, suggesting that selling pressure is reducing and accumulation is emerging at lower levels. On the upside, the stock faces resistances near the 50-day EMA Rs 1,547 and 100-day EMA Rs 1,588. A decisive move above these levels would indicate a bullish reversal and open the path for further gains. Momentum indicators are showing early signs of improvement. The RSI has recovered from oversold territory. The MACD has turned towards the positive zone, reinforcing the possibility of a trend reversal in the coming sessions. If HCL Tech sustains above the 1500 mark, it is likely to build momentum towards the Rs 1,600–1,640 resistance band in the near term. A breakout beyond these levels, would provide strength to the uptrend and propel the stock towards its medium-term targets of Rs 1,730 and Rs 1,780. Based on this technical structure, we recommend initiating a buy position in the stock and adding on dips towards Rs 1,480. On the downside, Rs 1,380 would act as a strong support zone.

Recommended by: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Equity Broking