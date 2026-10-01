GIFT Nifty down 110 points; NSE, YES Bank, TechM, Moneyview, Auro Pharma among top stocks in focus

Quarterly results today: Companies including Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions, and Pranav Constructions will announce their results for the June 2026 quarter today.

Moneyview: The fintech solutions company will begin its stock market journey from Thursday, October 01 after the company raised a total of Rs 1,092 crore from its maiden stake sale between October 24-28 in the price band of Rs 32-34 with a lot size of 441 equity shares. The issue was overall booked 98.46 times, attracting nearly 48.55 lakh applications.

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A-One Steels: The metal player will make it stock market debut on Thursday, October 01 after the company raised a total of Rs 405 crore from its IPO between September 24-28 selling its shares for Rs 405 apeice with a lot size of 37 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribe 11.61 times, fetching nearly 8.18 lakh applications.

National Stock Exchange of India: The leading exchange has received a no objection certificate (NOC) from the SEBI for the proposed introduction of futures contracts on a Corporate Bond Index. The proposed product seeks to provide market participants with an exchange-traded instrument for managing corporate bond market risk and facilitate development of the broader corporate bond ecosystem.

Tech Mahindra: The IT services solutions's company board will meet on October 15 to consider a proposal for the declaration of an interim dividend for financial year 2026-27, along with a proposal for the issue of bonus shares. The board will also consider the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 2026.

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YES Bank: The private lender has received a consolidated order giving effect (OGE) from the jurisdictional assessing officer determining a refund of Rs 363 crore for assessment year (AY) 2017-18. The lender also informed that it has received an amount of Rs 258 crores from a trust in the security receipts portfolio.

Aurobindo Pharma: The drugmaker's biopharmaceutical subsidiary, Acrotech Biopharma Inc., announced the US launch of ADQUEY (difamilast 1 per cent) ointment, a non-steroidal topical treatment for mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years and older. The launch marks Acrotech's entry into the US dermatology market.

NCC: The infra and EPC player has received two additional orders in September, totalling Rs 500.22 crore. Of the two orders, Rs 224.74 crore pertains to the buildings division, while Rs 275.48 crore pertains to the transportation division.

Symbiotec Pharma: The pharma player's wholly owned subsidiary Knovea Pharmaceutical has entered into a definitive agreement with a leading global pharmaceutical company, granting the partner exclusive rights to commercialise and distribute two dual-chamber vial-based injectable products in the United States.

Blue Dart Express: The logistics and delivery company has announced a general price increase effective January 1, 2027. Prices across Blue Dart's domestic portfolio will increase by 9-12 per cent, depending on the product and customer shipping profile.

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Highway Infrastructure: The EPC and infra firm has entered into a contract agreement with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority for the execution of a work order worth Rs 220.66 crore for the collection of user fees and operation of toll plazas at the Gorakhpur Link Expressway. It also has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 24.46 crore from NHAI.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hospitality player has announced the opening of Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels in Darjeeling, marking the group's first hotel in the town and further strengthening its presence in West Bengal. The 65-room hotel is managed by the company's subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Bata India: The footwear player has appointed Sanjay Rao as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Gunjan Shah, who will conclude his tenure after completing his five-year mandate leading the business.

South Indian Bank: Mahesh Muralidhar Pai will be taking charge as MD & CEO of the private lender for a period of three years with effect from October 1, 2026, as approved by RBI and shareholders of the bank at the AGM held on August 20, 2026.

Geojit Financial Services: The investment services company has appointed CJ George as its Executive Chairman and Jones George as Managing Director, effective 01 October 2026, as part of its long-term succession plan.