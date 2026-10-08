GIFT Nifty down 12 pts; TCS, Tata Power, HCL Tech, HAL, Senco, Ola, Nitya Gems among stocks in focus

Nityas Gems & Jewellery: The jewellery player will make it stock market debut on Thursday, October 08, after the company raised a total of Rs 108 crore from its IPO between September 30 and October 05. It sold its shares for Rs 75 apeice with a lot size of 200 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed 2.26 times, getting more than 87,000 applications.

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Banking stocks: Select stocks including Karur Vysya Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank and Bandhan Bank have increased their interest rates effective October 08 after RBI increased report rates on Wednesday.

TD Power Systems: The electric motors player launched its qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue on October 7, with a floor price of Rs 775.35 per share. The company is seeking to raise up to Rs 600 crore through the QIP, suggest media reports citing sources.



HCL Technologies: The IT solutions major is scaling up its operations in South Africa with the launch of its new regional headquarters in Johannesburg, further strengthening the company's technology innovation and delivery capabilities for enterprises in South Africa and the region. The new facility will house an AI Center of Excellence.



Tata Power Company: The Tata group company has partnered with Norway-based renewable energy technology company Ocean Sun to bring its innovative membrane-based floating solar technology to India. The collaboration will see Tata Power and Ocean Sun undertake a 300-kWp floating solar pilot project at Tata Power's Mulshi reservoir in Maharashtra.



Ola Electric Mobility: The company board has approved 37.02 crore rights equity shares worth Rs 999.73 crore at Rs 27 per share. The record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the rights entitlement has been fixed as October 13. The rights issue will open on October 22 and close on October 30.

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Senco Gold: The jewellery player reported a 31 per cent YoY jump in the revenue, while its revenue grew 29 per cent YoY in the second quarter of FY27. The diamond jewellery sales rose 40 per cent, while volumes were up 7 per cent. The company opens 6 new showrooms, expanding the network to 215 stores.

Jubilant Foodworks: The hospitality player reported a 11.9 per cent YoY jump in the revenue at Rs 2,608.7 crore, while standalone increased 11.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,885.8 crore for the July-September period. It added 108 stored of which 88 were added in India, to take the count to 3,820 stores globally.

PC Jeweller: The jeweller company reported a 28 per cent YoY growth in consolidated revenue, led by healthy consumer demand in the September 2026 quarter. It receives remittances of Rs 142 crore its outstanding export debtors and achieved debt free status during the reported period.



Godrej Properties: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in partnership with Godrej Properties and RC Group, has announced the first phase of a landscaped bayside promenade at Bandra Bay in Mumbai.



Allcargo Terminals: Total volumes in September stood at 61,800 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), falling 7 percent from the same month last year and declining 6 percent from the previous month.



Hindustan Aeronautics: The company board has approved the appointment of Anindya Biswas, DS & DG (Aero), DRDO, as a part-time official Director (Government Nominee Director) of the company, replacing K Rajalakshmi Menon, effective October 7 until further orders, subject to the approval of shareholders at a General Meeting.



RPP Infra Projects: The EPC and infra player has decided to withdraw from and discontinue its participation as the Joint Developer in the proposed Legend 96 residential project, citing delays in obtaining approvals, financing challenges, proposed security arrangements and a proposed alteration to the agreed revenue-sharing arrangement.