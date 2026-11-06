India-US trade deal: Democrats may challenge Trump's tariff policies, but will exporters get relief?

"And everyone is mystified why there is no trade deal," Williams said, highlighting concerns within Democratic circles about Washington's handling of its relationship with New Delhi.

Will Trump's tariff policies face greater scrutiny?

Williams said the Democratic takeover would fundamentally change the political debate in Washington, with Congress expected to challenge several policies implemented under Republican control.

"There will be significant pushback. There will be oversight and investigation on many of the policies that have taken place to date," he said.

Trade and immigration policies are likely to face closer examination, particularly their impact on businesses, employment and international partnerships.

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For Indian exporters and companies with US operations, greater congressional scrutiny could bring increased transparency around tariff decisions and their economic consequences.

Williams said the administration's stated objective of expanding American manufacturing and creating jobs had often been at odds with the policies implemented.

He suggested that a Democratic-led Congress could encourage a more constructive debate around international business partnerships.

Will Indian exporters get tariff relief?

Despite the political shift, Williams cautioned that the Democratic victory would not automatically translate into lower tariffs or a reversal of existing trade restrictions.

"I caution my clients currently, and I caution groups that I talk to, that not to expect a complete 180 on everything that has happened to date," he said.

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While Congress can conduct investigations, hold hearings and exercise funding authority, Trump retains substantial executive powers.

Reversing certain trade measures could require presidential cooperation, making immediate policy changes uncertain.

For Indian exporters, this means existing tariff-related uncertainty could continue even as congressional pressure on the administration increases.

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Could the India-US trade deal move forward?

Williams nevertheless expects a more cooperative approach towards India from Democratic lawmakers, who recognise the country's strategic and economic importance.

"They're going to go back to the way the relationship was before, where we are partners, we may have disagreements, and we will talk about those disagreements," he said.

He advised India to maintain its measured diplomatic approach and strengthen engagement with incoming congressional leaders.

The new Congress takes office on January 3, 2027. While its oversight powers could increase pressure on Trump's trade policies, the timing of any tariff relief or India-US trade agreement remains uncertain.

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