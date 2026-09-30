Listings today: Four companies including Elevate Campuses, ArMee Infotech, Swastika Infra and Adroit Industries (India) shall make their stock market debut on Wednesday, September 30, after these companies raised a total of Rs 2,712 crore from investors between September 23-25.

Avalon Technologies: Promoter groups Bhaskar Srinivasan, BBS Family Trust and KBS Family Trust are likely to sell up to a 6 per cent equity stake in Avalon Technologies through block deals, with the offer size pegged at Rs 861.9 crore and an indicative price range of Rs 2,150-2,302 per share, reported media reports citing sources.

Gland Pharma: An individual person is eyeing to sell 15 lakh equity shares of the company of the pharma major through block deals, with offer sized pegged at Rs 450 crore at an indicative floor price of Rs 2,990 per share, suggest some media reports, citing sources.

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Tata Steel: Domestic steel major Tata Steel has received a favourable order from the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) for financial year 2009, allowing its claim for deduction of interest expenditure and reducing its tax exposure on the matter by around Rs 427 crore to Rs 1,259 crore.

Power Mech Projects: The EPC and infra player has secured an order worth Rs 549.37 crore to provide complete operation and maintenance services at Adani Group's 2x600 MW Moxie Power Generation Tuticorin TPP.

NTPC Green Energy: The renewable energy firm's announced that the second and the third part capacity of 73.06MW and 80.88MW of Kalasar Solar Energy Project, Bikaner, Rajasthan, out of 650MW of Solar component under 500 MW REMCL RTC Project of NTPC Renewable, a wholly owned subsidiary, is declared on commercial operation from October 01.

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Juniper Green Energy: The renewable energy player's subsidiary - Juniper Green Cosmic - has commissioned 100.64 MWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity under Bikaner Phase II at the project site on September 29, 2026. With this commissioning, the aggregate commissioned BESS capacity of Juniper Green Cosmic has increased from 100.64 MWh to 201.28 MWh.

NLC India: The coal player has approved the formation of a 50:50 joint venture with National Aluminium Company (NALCO) to develop a 1,080 MW thermal captive power plant.

Inox Green Energy: The wind energy player has raised Rs 300.15 crore from qualified institutional placement (QIPs) as it approved the allocation of 1,81,19,473 equity shares at 165.65 apiece.

KSB: The pump manufacturer has received a significant export order worth up to Rs 118 crore from Dangote Projects Free Zone Enterprise for the supply of a boiler feed pump package, further strengthening its presence in the international fertiliser and energy sectors.

ArisInfra Solutions: The logistics player's subsidiary Arisunitern RE Solutions has secured an order from Transcon Bellaviu, an SPV of Transcon Group, to provide DaaS services for Transcon UNO, a residential project in Kalina, Mumbai, with an estimated gross development value of Rs 400 crore.

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Ganesh Benzoplast: The specialty chemicals player has signed definitive agreements to sell its liquid storage tank and railway network businesses to Cisternina Logistics, a bulk liquid and gas storage and logistics platform that will be majority-owned by KKR, for Rs 1,154 crore.