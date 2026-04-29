Exit poll twists peak: Bengal remains a nail-biter, Assam goes BJP, Kerala swings UDF

Exit Poll Results 2026 today | India Today-Axis My India has projected a massive win for the BJP in Assam, UDF in Kerala, and Vijay's TVK in Tamil Nadu. If these numbers hold, Tamil Nadu will be a major upset as Vijay's TVK will be party number one in its very first election.

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In Assam, NDA is likely to get 48% of the votes and 88-100 seats, while Congress may settle for just 38% of the votes and 24-36 seats.

So far, four exit polls are showing the BJP victory in West Bengal.

Axis My India's exit poll numbers for West Bengal will be released on Thursday (April 30).

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In Assam, the BJP-led NDA, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is hoping to secure a third straight term, while the TMC is facing its toughest battle in West Bengal. In Tamil Nadu, all eyes are on M K Stalin and whether the DMK can hold off a resurgent AIADMK-BJP alliance.

Assam Exit Poll Results 2026 (126 seats)

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Assam remains one of the BJP's strongest eastern bastions, and the 2026 election is being viewed as a direct referendum on Sarma's leadership. Sarma has served as Chief Minister since May 2021 and has emerged as one of the BJP's most influential regional leaders. The BJP-led NDA currently holds a dominant position in the 126-member Assembly.

Pollsters BJP Congress AIUDF Others India Today-Axis My India 88-100 24-36 0-3 People's Pulse 68-72 22-26 P-MARQ 82-94 30-40 1-5 Matrize 85-95 25-32 6-12 JVC 88-101 22-33 2-5 Poll of Polls 88 27 7

READ FOR MORE | Who is winning Assam? Exit polls give BJP’s Himanta a big edge, leave Congress stunned

Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026 (140 seats)

IndiaToday-Axis My India has projected a major win for Congress-led UDF in Kerala.

Pollsters LDF UDF BJP Others India Today-Axis My India 49-62 78-90 0-3 People's Pulse 55-65 75-85 0-3 P-MARQ 62-69 71-79 1-4 0-3 Matrize 60-65 70-75 3-5 2-4 JVC 52-61 72-84 3-7 0-0 Poll of Exit Polls 59 77 2 2

Kerala witnessed a three-cornered contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the opposition United Democratic Front led by the Indian National Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is seeking to expand its footprint.

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Polling in the southern state took place in a single phase on April 9, with an overall voter turnout of 78.27%.

MUST READ | Pinarayi in trouble? Kerala exit poll stuns Left! Signals strong comeback for...

The LDF is attempting to retain power after its historic 2021 re-election, while the UDF is banking on anti-incumbency and local dissatisfaction. Key contests are expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, and Ernakulam, where close margins and candidate strength could matter.

In Kerala's 140-seat Assembly, even small vote swings can have an outsized impact, making exit polls especially closely watched.

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results (234 seats)

Stalin, who became Chief Minister in 2021 after leading the DMK back to power, is set to return as chief minister for the second term, according to four exit polls. However, Axis My India has predicted a solid edge for Vijay's TVK.

The People's Pulse has predicted 125-145 for the DMK-led alliance, 65-80 for AIADMK-BJP, and 18-24 for TVK. Matrize has given 122-132 seats for DMK-led alliance, 87-100 for NDA, and 10-12 for TVK.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 234 seats, with the magic mark being 118.

Pollsters DMK AIADMK TVK Others India Today-Axis My India 92-110 22-32 98-120 0-0 P-MARQ 125-145 65-85 16-26 1-6 Matrize 122-132 65-85 16-26 1-6 People's Pulse 125-145 65-80 18-24 2-6 Chankya Strategies 145-160 52-65 0-0 18-26

The BJP, despite remaining a smaller force in Tamil Nadu politics, has attempted to expand its footprint through its alliance with the AIADMK. Actor-turned-politician Vijay has added unpredictability to the contest, especially among younger and urban voters.

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MUST READ | Stalin again in Tamil Nadu? Vijay set for blockbuster debut, AIADMK struggles

West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 (294 seats)

The most closely watched contest of the election season remains West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee is attempting to secure a fourth consecutive term as Chief Minister. Banerjee has been in office since 2011 and continues to dominate Bengal politics, but the BJP has significantly expanded its organisational presence since the 2021 Assembly polls.

Pollsters BJP TMC Congress Left India Today-Axis My India JVC 138-159 131-152 0-2 0-0 P-MARQ 150-175 118-138 0-0 0-0 Matrize 146-161 125-140 0-0 0-0 People's Pulse 95-110 177-187 1-3 0-1 Chankya Strategies 150-160 130-140 0-0 0-0 Janmat Polls 80-90 195-205 1-3 0-1 Poll Diary 142-171 99-127 3-5 2-3 Poll of Polls 137 147 2 2

The second and final phase of polling across 142 constituencies saw 92.09% voter turnout till 5 pm.

READ FOR MORE | Khela Hobe in West Bengal? Will Mamata save her turf as 3 exit polls back BJP

The BJP has framed the election as an opportunity to break the TMC's long dominance in the state, while Banerjee has accused central agencies and security forces of attempting to influence the electoral process.

Puducherry Exit Polls Results 2026 (30 seats)

In Puducherry, Axis My India predicted 16-20 seats for the NDA and 6-8 for the DMK-Congress. It said the TVK is likely to get 2-4 seats in the assembly. There are 30 elected seats in Puducherry.

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DON'T MISS | Can NDA hold Puducherry? Exit polls say yes, but Vijay may dent the race

Pollsters BJP-plus Congres-plus Others India Today-Axis My India 16-20 6-8 3-7 People's Pulse 16-19 10-12 1-2 Poll of Exit Polls 17 9 3

The counting of votes for all five assemblies -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Assam -- will take place on May 4.