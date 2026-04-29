West Bengal Exit Poll results today (294 seats) | In a massive jolt for Mamata Banerjee, Matrize, P-MARQ, and Praja Poll have projected a clear majority for the BJP in West Bengal. However, People's Pulse has projected another term for Mamata Banerjee.

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India Today-Axis My India's exit poll numbers for West Bengal will come tomorrow (Thursday).

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Pollsters TMC BJP Left Congress India Today-Axis My India People's Pulse 178-189 95-110 Praja Poll 85-110 178-200 P-MARQ 118-138 150-175 Matrize 125-140 146-161

Voting was held in two phases - 152 seats in the first phase on April 23 and 142 seats in the second phase on April 29.

The first phase tested whether the BJP could retain its edge in north Bengal and adjoining districts, where it made significant gains in 2021. The final phase shifted the battle decisively to the TMC's home turf - Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly, and Purba Bardhaman.

Of the 142 seats that voted in the second phase, the TMC had won 123 in 2021, the BJP just 18, and the ISF one. Of the 152 seats that voted in the first phase, the BJP had won 59 in 2021, while the TMC secured 93. While the BJP dominated North Bengal, the TMC had swept South Bengal.

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Bhabanipur is among the most closely watched seats in the second phase. There, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari is challenging Mamata Banerjee in a high-profile contest. Adhikari, who defeated Banerjee in Nandigram in 2021, is also contesting from that seat again. Nandigram went to the polls in the first phase.

The regions that went to polls in the final phase were: North 24 Parganas (33 seats), South 24 Parganas (31), Howrah (16 seats), Nadia (17), Hooghly (18), Purba Bardhaman (16), and Kolkata (11 seats).

In 2021, the TMC won all 11 seats in Kolkata, all 16 in Howrah, 30 of 31 in South 24 Parganas, 28 of 33 in North 24 Parganas, 14 of 18 in Hooghly, and eight of 17 in Nadia.

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Phase one this year recorded 93.19 per cent polling, the highest ever in Bengal.

In the 2021 Assembly election, the TMC won a landslide with 213 seats and around 48 per cent vote share. The BJP emerged as the main opposition with 77 seats and 38 per cent vote share, up from just three seats in 2016. The Left Front-Congress alliance failed to win a seat despite around 10 per cent of the votes, while others won four.

Counting of votes will take place on May 4.