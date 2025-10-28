Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
GIFT Nifty’s open interest value hits a record Rs 1.86 lakh crore on October 24

GIFT Nifty’s open interest value hits a record Rs 1.86 lakh crore on October 24

Trading turnover on NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) has expanded sharply since GIFT Nifty began full-scale operations on July 3, 2023.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 28, 2025 11:41 AM IST
GIFT Nifty’s open interest value hits a record Rs 1.86 lakh crore on October 24Since launch, the contract has seen cumulative volumes of over 52.22 million contracts and turnover of $2.37 trillion as of October 24, 2025.

GIFT Nifty set an all-time high open interest of 4,10,100 contracts worth $21.23 billion or 1.86 lakh crore) on October 24, 2025, surpassing its previous record of $20.84 billion on September 24, 2024. The steady rise in open interest underscores strong global investor participation and confidence in GIFT Nifty.

Advertisement

Trading turnover on NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) has expanded sharply since GIFT Nifty began full-scale operations on July 3, 2023. Since launch, the contract has seen cumulative volumes of over 52.22 million contracts and turnover of $2.37 trillion as of October 24, 2025.

NSEIX, established on June 5, 2017, at GIFT City and regulated by the International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA), commands over 99.7 per cent market share within GIFT IFSC. The exchange offers Indian single-stock and index derivatives, currency products, depository receipts, and global stocks, along with equity, SPAC, REIT, InvIT, debt, and ESG listings under the IFSCA (Listing) Regulations 2024. NSEIX and GIFT Nifty also hold CFTC Part 30 exemption and SEC class relief, enabling participation by U.S. customers in derivatives listed on NSEIX.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 28, 2025 11:41 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today