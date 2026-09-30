Gland Pharma shares fall over 2% amid block deal report

Gland Pharma Ltd, a global pharmaceutical manufacturing company specializing in generic sterile injectables, shares fell 2% in Wednesday's trade amid reports of a block deal. Gland Pharma shares fell 2.14%, hitting a low of Rs 2,924.60, compared with the previous close of Rs 2,988.60. The stock opened at Rs 3,004.45 and also touched a high of Rs 3,004.45 during the session.
According to a report, around 15 lakh shares of the pharmaceutical company were likely to change hands in a block deal today. The reported size of the transaction is pegged at around Rs 450 crore, while the floor price has been set at Rs 2,990 per share. According to a report by CNBC Awaaz, the block deal was likely to involve around 15 lakh Gland Pharma shares, with the transaction value estimated at Rs 450 crore. The reported floor price of Rs 2,990 per share was close to the stock's previous closing price.