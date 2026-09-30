Gland Pharma shares fall over 2% amid block deal report

The reported block deal comes as Gland Pharma sees activity on the counter, with the proposed floor price of Rs 2,990 per share slightly above the stock's intraday low. Gland Pharma shares have gained 72.99% so far in 2026, rising by Rs 1,251.90 year to date.

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Meanwhile, 360 One Capital has retained its positive view on Gland Pharma and set a target price of Rs 3,050 per share. The brokerage expects the company's CDMO business to ramp up, supporting its growth outlook.

The brokerage is targeting around 20% constant-currency growth as the CDMO business scales up. It also expects EBITDA margins to improve to around 34-35%, from the current level of around 28%.

360 One Capital said, "We expect Gland to clock 13%/21% Revenue/PAT CAGR over FY2628e. At the CMP of Rs 2922, Gland trades at 39x/31x FY27/FY28 EPS of Rs 75.1/Rs 93.1."

