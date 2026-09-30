Solar Industries shares gain 3% as company issues update on expansion 

The objective of the acquisition is expansion of business operations.

Solar Overseas Mauritius Limited is the holding company of Solar Explochem Proprietary Limited. Solar Explochem Proprietary Limited is a step-down subsidiary of the Company.

The cost of subscription/price at which the shares are subscribed is $325,000. The percentage of shareholding/control by the listed entity and /or number of shares allotted

Meanwhile, PL Capital has initiated coverage on Solar Industries India Ltd (SOIL) with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 23,124. The valuation is based on a price-to-earnings multiple of 62x Sep’28E, with an implied EV/EBITDA of 34x Sep’28E. The stock is currently trading at 58.7x and 48.2x P/E on FY28 and FY29 estimates, respectively.

Advertisement

Solar Industries is an India-based manufacturer of industrial explosives for the mining and infrastructure sector. The company offers industrial explosives and defence products.