Solar Industries shares gain 3% as company issues update on expansion 

Solar Industries share price: Solar Industries Ltd shares rose 3% on Wednesday after the defence firm said its arm has incorporated "Solar Explochem Proprietary Limited", a subsidiary in the Republic of Botswana, on September 29, 2026. Shares of Solar Industries India rose 2.85% to Rs 19,820 in the current session. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.76 lakh crore.
"This is to inform that Solar Overseas Mauritius Limited a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company, of the Company, has incorporated “Solar Explochem Proprietary Limited“ a Subsidiary in Republic of Botswana, on September 29, 2026," the firm said