India IPO market: $9 billion raised in Sept qtr, over 200 companies in pipeline; Jio, Avaada next

India’s initial public offering (IPO) market is heading towards a third straight blockbuster year, with a heavy pipeline set to build on strong momentum in the July-September quarter. Bloomberg data show listing proceeds crossed $9 billion (Rs 86,500 crore) in the quarter, the highest ever for the period, taking total fundraising so far in 2026 to more than $13 billion (Rs 1.24 lakh crore).
The latest quarter has put India on track for one of its best years on record for IPO fundraising after a more subdued start to 2026. Large offerings from National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), SBI Funds Management Ltd and Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd helped drive the rebound, together raising more than $4.3 billion (Rs 41,275 crore), according to Bloomberg.