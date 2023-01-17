GMM Pfaudler, BEML, Fortis Healthcare and Greenlam: Stocks that top MF houses entered in December

Top mutual fund houses were busy investing in many IPOs, new debutants this past December. The fund houses also entered a few stocks such as GMM Pfaudler, Sagar Cements, BEML, Fortis Healthcare and Greenlam Industries, while they exited a few others, data showed. SBI Funds Management, which manages Rs 4,69,810 crore in equity assets, was seen entering Sula Vineyards, Elin Electronics, Sagar Cements, UCO Bank and Adani Power in December. Net-net, it entered six stocks and exited four in the month gone by, data compiled by IDBI Capital suggests.

In case Sula Vineyards, SBI Funds had Rs 92 crore worth 27,76,417 shares at December-end. The mutual fund house had 3,626,720 Elin Electronics shares worth Rs 82.56 crore. In Sagar Cement, the fund house had 6,75,000 shares, as of December 31, which were worth Rs 15.74 crore. SBI Funds Management bought small holdings (less than Rs 1 crore) in BEML, UCO Bank and Adani Power. Allcargo Logistics, Saregama India, NIIT and Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) were some stocks that the fund house exited completely, as per IDBI Capital data.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, which manages Rs 2,46,494 crore in equity assets, was seen entering Rainbow Children, Repco Home Finance, BEML, Supreme Petrochem, Eureka Forbes and Lloyds Metals & Energy in December. Except for Rainbow Children (Rs 132 crore worth 1,785,306 shares) rest all were negligible buys.

Strides Pharma Science, Vakrangee, Dhanuka Agritech and SpiceJet some some of the negligible holdings that ICICI Prudential AMC exited in December.

HDFC Asset Management Company, which manages Rs 4,39,258 crore in assets, was seen entering Motilal Oswal Financial Services (Rs 34 crore worth shares), Sula Vineyards (Rs 28 crore worth shares), Fortis Healthcare (Rs 26 crore worth shares) and Landmark Cars (Rs 23 crore worth shares). CreditAccess Grameen, Radiant Cash Management, Vodafone Idea and Zydus Lifesciences were four other stocks where the fund house entered in December. On the flip side, the fund house was seen selling negligible stakes in Abbott India, Amara Raja Batteries and Polycab India.

Nippon Life India Asset Management, which manages equity assets of Rs 1,64,815 crore entered Landmark Cars (Rs 62.92 crore), KFin Technologies (Rs 47 crore) and Greenlam Industries (Rs 39.44 crore)

It also bought shares of Lemon Tree, BEML and Adani Power, but negligibly.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, which manages Rs 1,13,020 crore in assets, entered GMM Pfaudler, buying 1,770,353 shares worth Rs 277 crore. Sula Vineyards, Elin Electronics, Landmark Cars, Radiant Cash Management and Rain Industries were some other stocks this fund house entered in December. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC did not exit any stock for the month.

