No more free Blinkit ambulance rides for all: Deepinder Goyal announces ₹2,500 charge

Announcing the change, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal said in a post on X, "Emergency transfers - free, as always. Non-emergency transfers - ₹2,500, charged after the trip."

MUST READ | Apple cuts employee AI budgets for employees as ChatGPT, Claude usage costs mount

Why Blinkit is charging for routine ambulance rides

Goyal said Blinkit Ambulance has served around 20,000 emergency cases in the last two years, with approximately 42,000 cases in total. The service has not charged users for any of these trips so far.

However, he said the company is seeing a growing number of bookings for routine check-ups, hospital visits and hospital-to-home transfers.

"With everything free, a growing share of bookings are for routine checkups, hospital visits and hospital-to-home transfers, trips that an Uber or private transport could have handled just as easily," Goyal wrote.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Motorola's upcoming phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 surfaces on Geekbench and WPC reveals charging details

This is a concern for an emergency ambulance network, he added, "Every such booking keeps a fully equipped emergency ambulance with paramedics off the road when someone's life may depend on it."

The ₹2,500 charge is intended to reduce the use of ambulances for non-emergency journeys. Goyal said the money will go to the Eternal Foundation, which operates the service and will use the funds to scale it further.

I started Zomato with a spirit of service. Blinkit Ambulance is what that spirit of service looks like today. In the last 2 years, we have served ~20,000 emergency cases (~42,000 cases in total). We haven't charged a single rupee for any of them. And we want to keep it that way. With everything free, a growing share of bookings are for routine checkups, hospital visits and hospital-to-home transfers, trips that an Uber or private transport could have handled just as easily. Every such booking keeps a fully equipped emergency ambulance with paramedics off the road when someone's life may depend on it. So we are making a change from now onwards: Emergency transfers – free, as always. Non-emergency transfers – ₹2,500, charged after the trip. Broadly in line with what private ambulances charge. This money goes to Eternal Foundation, which runs these ambulances and will help us scale them even further. We hope that this charge will dramatically drop the usage of our Ambulances for non-emergency cases. 10-minute ambulances have saved and can save thousands of lives, and we need to keep them available for emergencies that need them the most. One more thing. Scaling high quality ambulances is hard. The biggest bottleneck is trained, empathic paramedics. Our training academy is scaling as fast as we can without compromising on quality, and @albinder and team are committed to bringing Blinkit Ambulance to all major cities in India in the next 2-4 years. Stay well, and I pray you don't need us. @sparsh_sehgal – I wish your grandma a speedy recovery, and I am so glad we were able to be there on time. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 5, 2026

Blinkit plans to expand ambulance service to more cities

Advertisement

Blinkit's plans extend beyond changing its pricing model. Goyal said the company is committed to bringing its ambulance service to all major Indian cities over the next two to four years.

However, he acknowledged that expansion comes with its own challenges. "The biggest bottleneck is trained, empathetic paramedics," he said, adding that the company's training academy is scaling up without compromising on quality.

Goyal also stressed why keeping ambulances available matters, saying, "10-minute ambulances have saved and can save thousands of lives, and we need to keep them available for emergencies that need them the most."

Editorial note: The quotes above are taken directly from the text of Goyal’s post you shared. I've kept the figures as he stated them: approximately 20,000 emergency cases and 42,000 total cases.