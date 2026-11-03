Gold, Silver Prices Crash Ahead Of Dhanteras: Silver Falls Nearly ₹4,000, What Should Investors Watch?

Domestic prices also recorded significant losses. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures traded at ₹1,38,912 per 10 grams, down ₹1,275 or 0.91%. December silver futures witnessed a sharper correction, falling approximately ₹3,950 or 2.15% to ₹1,79,832 per kg.

Why Are Gold And Silver Prices Falling?

Expectations that the US Federal Reserve could keep interest rates elevated for longer have reduced the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets such as gold and silver. Higher crude oil prices are also fuelling inflation concerns, potentially limiting the scope for interest rate cuts.

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Meanwhile, renewed concerns over the US-Iran conflict and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming US midterm elections have added to market caution. Investors are also assessing the political impact of rising energy costs.

Gold And Silver Outlook: Key Levels To Watch

Amit Gupta, Senior Research Head at Kedia Advisory, sees international gold finding support at $3,920 per ounce. A sustained hold above this level could push prices towards $3,960.

On MCX, gold could target ₹1,40,000–₹1,41,500 per 10 grams, provided it holds above ₹1,38,500.

For international silver, $49.20 remains a crucial support. A sustained hold above this level could take prices towards 50.60–52. On MCX, silver could move towards ₹1,84,000–₹1,90,000 if it sustains above ₹1,76,000.

These levels will be crucial in determining whether precious metals can stage a recovery or witness further volatility.