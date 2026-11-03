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NSEIX extends trading hours to 23.5 hours a day from GIFT city; expands global market access

NSEIX extends trading hours to 23.5 hours a day from GIFT city; expands global market access

NSE International Exchange extends trading to 23.5 hours daily from GIFT City, offering global investors wider market access across international time zones.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 12:44 PM IST
NSEIX extends trading hours to 23.5 hours a day from GIFT city; expands global market accessNSEIX is an international multi-asset exchange established at GIFT City on 5 June 2017 and recognised by the International Financial Services Centres Authority.

NSE IX Extends Trading Hours to 23.5 Hours | GIFT City: NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) has extended its market operations to 23 hours and 30 minutes a day, effective 2 November 2026, providing near round-the-clock access to international investors and trading participants. The exchange completed its first day under the enhanced timings.

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The market will remain open from 3.15 am IST to 2.45 am IST the following day, enabling participants to trade across Asian, European and American market hours. The extended window is intended to help them respond to international developments and manage market exposure across global time zones while strengthening GIFT City's role as an international financial centre connecting India with global capital markets.

NSEIX said the initiative reflected its focus on global accessibility, technology-led market infrastructure and an efficient international trading ecosystem from GIFT City. Its technology allows system maintenance and updates to be completed within three minutes between sessions and in less than 15 minutes at the end of the trading day.

The extension to 23.5-hour trading at NSEIX is an important milestone in our endeavor to create a globally accessible marketplace from GIFT City. By enabling market access across all time zones, we are providing participants with greater flexibility and strengthening GIFT City’s connectivity with global financial markets, said V Balasubramaniam, MD & CEO, NSEIX.

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"The new trading framework is supported by comprehensive technology and operational arrangements designed for an extended market environment. NSEIX will continue to focus on expanding international market access and building robust market infrastructure aligned with the evolving requirements of global participants," he added.

NSEIX is an international multi-asset exchange established at GIFT City on 5 June 2017 and recognised by the International Financial Services Centres Authority. It offers Indian single-stock derivatives, index derivatives, currency derivatives, depository receipts and global stocks.

The exchange also offers primary-market products, including the listing of equity shares, special purpose acquisition companies, real estate investment trusts, infrastructure investment trusts, depository receipts, debt securities and environmental, social and governance debt securities under the IFSCA Regulations, 2021. The enhanced timings provide participants with continuous market access for nearly 24 hours a day, five days a week.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026 12:44 PM IST
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