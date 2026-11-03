NSEIX extends trading hours to 23.5 hours a day from GIFT city; expands global market access

NSEIX said the initiative reflected its focus on global accessibility, technology-led market infrastructure and an efficient international trading ecosystem from GIFT City. Its technology allows system maintenance and updates to be completed within three minutes between sessions and in less than 15 minutes at the end of the trading day.

The extension to 23.5-hour trading at NSEIX is an important milestone in our endeavor to create a globally accessible marketplace from GIFT City. By enabling market access across all time zones, we are providing participants with greater flexibility and strengthening GIFT City’s connectivity with global financial markets, said V Balasubramaniam, MD & CEO, NSEIX.

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"The new trading framework is supported by comprehensive technology and operational arrangements designed for an extended market environment. NSEIX will continue to focus on expanding international market access and building robust market infrastructure aligned with the evolving requirements of global participants," he added.

NSEIX is an international multi-asset exchange established at GIFT City on 5 June 2017 and recognised by the International Financial Services Centres Authority. It offers Indian single-stock derivatives, index derivatives, currency derivatives, depository receipts and global stocks.

The exchange also offers primary-market products, including the listing of equity shares, special purpose acquisition companies, real estate investment trusts, infrastructure investment trusts, depository receipts, debt securities and environmental, social and governance debt securities under the IFSCA Regulations, 2021. The enhanced timings provide participants with continuous market access for nearly 24 hours a day, five days a week.