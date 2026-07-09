Graphite India shares in focus as firm issues update on its German operations  

Shares of Graphite India are in focus today after the firm said its local management in Germany has decided to discontinue and close the operations and associated service activities of its Specialities and Coating divisions. The maker of graphite electrodes as well as carbon and graphite speciality products cited the effect of of the Russia-Ukraine war and weak demand on the business of its German division.

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Graphite India stock closed 4.02% lower at Rs 579.60 on Wednesday. Total 0.72 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.24 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 11,323 crore. Graphite India share trades lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 4% in one year and risen 43% in three years.

"The lasting impact of Russia Ukraine war and weak demand has adversely impacted competitiveness of Graphite Specialities and Coating divisions in Germany. The local management has therefore decided to discontinue and close the operations & associated service activities of the said divisions," said the firm.

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The company further listed the financials of the the German management entity.

"Amount & percentage of turnover or revenue or income and net worth of the listed entity contributed by such unit or division during the last financial year Turnover for FY 25-26 INR 1,05,29,07,925 (4%) Net Worth as on 31st March 2026 Negative INR (3,22,52,74,216) (-6%) Overall Consolidated Net Worth INR 5859 crores," said Graphite India.

It added that the date of closure or estimated time of closure is estimated 6 months depending upon discussions with local Works Council.

Graphite India is engaged in the manufacturing graphite electrodes, graphite equipments, steel, glass reinforced plastic (GRP) pipes and tanks and generation of hydel power. The company operates through three segments: Graphite and carbon, steel and others.