Market crash: 6 investment options to consider as Sensex, Nifty tumble

Indian equity markets suffered their steepest single-day fall since March-end on July 8, wiping out more than ₹8 lakh crore in investor wealth as geopolitical tensions, soaring crude oil prices and weak global cues rattled investors. Market volatility is an inevitable part of equity investing.

While sharp corrections can unsettle investors in the short term, they also provide opportunities to reassess portfolios, strengthen asset allocation and accumulate quality investments at relatively attractive valuations.

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Against this backdrop, financial experts have outlined several investment strategies that can help investors manage risk while staying on track to meet their long-term financial goals.

1. Don't panic sell

Financial advisors say sharp market corrections are a normal part of every investment cycle and should not trigger panic selling. Instead of exiting equity markets, investors should use the volatility to review their portfolios and gradually increase exposure to fundamentally strong assets.

Ponmudi R, Founder and CEO of Enrich Money, said the current correction should be viewed as an opportunity to improve portfolio quality rather than a reason to abandon equities.

"Market corrections are part of every investment cycle. Investors should focus on strengthening portfolio quality through fundamentally strong and resilient assets instead of reacting to short-term volatility."

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2. Buy quality, not just cheap stocks

Within equities, experts recommend increasing exposure to large-cap blue-chip companies that have strong balance sheets, healthy cash flows, market leadership and consistent earnings visibility.

Such companies have historically weathered economic slowdowns better than smaller firms and are often among the first to recover once investor confidence returns.

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Defensive sectors such as consumer staples, healthcare, utilities and select FMCG companies also deserve attention because demand for their products generally remains stable even during periods of economic uncertainty.

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Experts caution that not every stock becomes an attractive investment simply because its price has fallen. Investors should evaluate business fundamentals, earnings growth, valuations, debt levels and management quality before making fresh investments.

3. Continue SIPs

For mutual fund investors, continuing Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) remains one of the most effective ways to navigate market volatility.

Regular SIP investments enable investors to accumulate more mutual fund units when markets fall, reducing the average purchase cost over time. History shows that investors who continue their SIPs during corrections are often better positioned to benefit when markets eventually recover.

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Experts say attempting to perfectly time market bottoms rarely succeeds, whereas disciplined investing over the long term has consistently delivered better outcomes.

4. Add gold and fixed income for stability

Alongside equities, investors should maintain exposure to gold and high-quality fixed-income investments to improve portfolio resilience.

Bank fixed deposits, government securities and high-rated debt instruments can provide stability and predictable returns during periods of heightened volatility.

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Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS, said, "Gold's decline despite the equity selloff reflects a near-term strengthening of the US dollar after President Trump's tariff warning against BRICS. However, this is a tactical repricing rather than a structural reversal. Central bank buying remains robust, geopolitical risks persist, and investors can use meaningful corrections to gradually accumulate the precious metal."

Ponmudi added that gold continues to be an important portfolio hedge during uncertain times as it helps preserve purchasing power and reduces overall portfolio volatility. However, he advised investors to treat it as a diversification tool rather than a primary return-generating asset.

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5. Think long term, not headline to headline

Experts believe the current correction should be seen as a portfolio review opportunity rather than a trigger for emotional decision-making. Instead of chasing momentum or trying to predict the exact market bottom, investors with surplus cash can deploy money gradually through staggered investments.

A diversified portfolio comprising quality large-cap equities, SIPs, gold and fixed-income investments, supported by disciplined asset allocation and a long-term perspective, remains the most effective strategy for navigating market downturns and building sustainable wealth.

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6. FD investment for conservative investors

Fixed deposits (FDs) remain one of the safest investment options during periods of market volatility, as they offer guaranteed returns and protect your principal irrespective of stock market fluctuations. Investors can deposit a lump sum for a fixed tenure and earn a predetermined interest rate, with options to receive payouts monthly, quarterly or at maturity.

FDs are suitable for investors across age groups, whether they seek stable income, capital preservation or portfolio diversification. As of July 8, 2026, interest rates offered by banks range from 2.60% to 7.40% per annum for the general public, with senior citizens typically receiving higher rates.

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