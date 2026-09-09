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Graphite India shares rise over 18%, hit fresh 52-week high; here's why 

Graphite India shares rise over 18%, hit fresh 52-week high; here's why 

GRAPHITE863.30(17.58%)

Graphite India stock rose 18% to Rs 865 against the previous close of Rs 734.45. Market cap of the firm to Rs 16,732 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 2:37 PM IST
Graphite India shares rise over 18%, hit fresh 52-week high; here's why Graphite India stock has gained 66% in one year and risen 33% since the beginning of this year.

Graphite India share price:  Shares of Graphite India Ltd zoomed up to 18% in early deals today after global graphite electrode maker GrafTech International announced a minimum 30% price hike for all open commercial negotiations, effective immediately. The price hike led to positive sentiment around the Graphite India stock in the current session.

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The latest price hike follows GrafTech’s pricing action announced in March 2026 and is aimed at bringing graphite electrode prices back to sustainable levels. The company said the move is necessary to support continued investment in manufacturing capacity while ensuring a dependable and consistent supply of graphite electrodes to customers over the long term.

It cited the need to restore electrode pricing to sustainable levels. This comes after its recent announcement of 51kt capacity reduction.

Graphite India stock rose 18% to Rs 865 against the previous close of Rs 734.45. Market cap of the firm to Rs 16,732 crore. Graphite India shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

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The stock has gained 66% in one year and risen 33% since the beginning of this year. Total 13.59 lakh shares of Graphite India changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 112.52 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 16,873 crore.

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "Graphite India stock demonstrates a strong bullish breakout above horizontal resistance at Rs 800 on massive volume expansion. Look for a retest entry near Rs800– Rs 810, keeping a stop loss (SL) below Rs 770 to limit risk. Initial target sits at Rs 920– Rs 950, with potential expansion toward Rs 1,000 mark. Price trades well above all key moving averages, supported by an RSI pushing past 70, confirming powerful momentum."

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Shares of HEG Ltd also rose 5% to Rs 273.35. But the impact on the company's stock is not direct this morning. The company has recently undergone a demerger. The graphite electrode business has been transferred to HEG Graphite Ltd, which is proposed to be renamed HEG Ltd and separately listed as a pure-play graphite electrode company.

The existing listed company has been renamed HEG Advanced Materials Ltd. It retains the advanced materials, battery energy solutions and green power businesses. Bhilwara Energy Ltd has also been amalgamated into the company.

Graphite India is engaged in the manufacturing graphite electrodes, graphite equipments, steel, glass reinforced plastic (GRP) pipes and tanks and generation of hydel power. The company operates through three segments: Graphite and carbon, steel and others.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrodes used primarily in electric arc furnace steelmaking, as well as in the production of other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The company also produces petroleum needle coke, a key raw material used in graphite electrode manufacturing, giving it an integrated presence across the production process.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 10:08 AM IST
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