Graphite India shares tank 10% on weak Q2 earnings

Shares of Graphite India crashed 10% on Monday on weak financial results for the June to September 2025 quarter. Net profit fell 60.8% to Rs 76 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 195 crore in the same period last year. The company's EBITDA also crashed 61% to Rs 43 crore from Rs 110 crore in the previous year, while the EBITDA margin contracted to 5.9% from 17.1% a year earlier.

However, revenue from operations in Q2 rose 13% to Rs 729 crore in the last quarter against Rs 643 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.



Profit before tax crashed 58.3% to Rs 105 crore in Q2 against Rs 252 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The stock slipped 10% to Rs 519.15 today. Total 1.93 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.63 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10,554 crore.

K K Bangur, Chairman of the firm said, "Graphite India is encouraged by the long-term dynamics of the graphite electrode industry, particularly with the global move towards decarbonization and the resulting adoption of the electric arc furnace process. With strong operational capabilities and financial discipline, the Company is well positioned to meet rising demand from both Indian and international customers. Management continues to focus on cost competitiveness by optimizing operating costs and improving efficiencies."

Graphite India is engaged in the manufacturing graphite electrodes, graphite equipments, steel, glass reinforced plastic (GRP) pipes and tanks and generation of hydel power. The company operates through three segments: Graphite and carbon, steel and others.