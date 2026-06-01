Greater Noida land parcel with Rs 7,000 cr revenue potential: Godrej Properties shares in focus

Shares of Godrej Properties Ltd are in focus on Monday morning after the real estate developer said it has won the bid for a 23.2 acres or 93,905 square meter residential land parcel in DMIC integrated township, Greater Noida, through an e-auction conducted by DMIC Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited.

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Godrej Properties said it has plans to develop a residential group housing project on the land parcel, which is expected to offer an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 7,000 crore, based on current business assumptions, comprising premium residential apartments of varied configurations.

"The plot is strategically located in DMIC integrated township, Greater Noida which hosts 750 acres of smart plug-and-play infrastructure. It forms part of the Greater Noida market, a major growth corridor with strong connectivity to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Noida, Greater Noida Expressway, and upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar," Godrej Properties said.

The realtor said it has experienced strong success in Greater Noida, with two of its recent launches in FY26, delivering sales of approximately Rs 1,500 crore each.

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“We are happy to add this new project in Greater Noida to our portfolio. We have witnessed consistent demand for our existing projects in Noida, and we remain bullish on this market. This will further strengthen our

development portfolio in NCR (National Capital Region) and fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence in key micro markets across India's leading cities," MD & CEO at Godrej Properties, Gaurav Pandey, said.