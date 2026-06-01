Top stocks in news: IndiGo, Lupin, IREDA, HindZinc, NMDC, Cyient, Glenmark, Inox Wind

Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Friday led by MSCI rebalancing and weak forecast of monsoon by IMD, denting the sentiments. The BSE Sensex cracked 1,092.06 points, or 1.44 per cent, to close at 74,775.74, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 359.40 points, or 1.50 per cent, to end at 23,547.75. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, June 01, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of Colgate Palmolive (India) and Epigral shall trade ex-dividend today.

InterGlobe Aviation: The budget airlines player reported a net loss of Rs 2,536 crore with a revenue rising 1.1 per cent YoY to Rs 22,438 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Its Ebitdar was down 6 per cent YoY to Rs 6,396 crore but even margins declined to 9.9 per cent for the quarter. Passenger traffic fell 1.1 per cent YoY to 31.6 million.

Lupin: The pharma company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Sodium Sulfate, Magnesium Sulfate, and Potassium Chloride tablets. These tablets are indicated for cleansing the colon as a preparation for colonoscopy in adults.

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Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency: The state-run NBFC reported a 1.8 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 502 crore, while revenue from operations grew 14.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,175 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025. Ebitda increased 7.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,867 crore, while margins contracted sharply to 85.8 crore for the reported quarter.

Hindustan Zinc: The company board has approved the appointment of Amit Gupta as the Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, effective June 1. It has also approved the extension of Arun Misra's tenure as CEO and Whole-time Director for a period of two months.

NMDC: The state-run metal player reported a 36 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 2,017.6 crore, while revenue increased 61.9 per cent YoY to Rs 11,343.1 crore for the January-March 2026 quarter. Ebitda was up 28.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,643.32 crore, with margins contracting to 23.3 per cent for the quarter.

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Cyient: The IT solutions company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tao Digital Solutions Inc., an AI-native data and product engineering solutions firm headquartered in Santa Clara, California, at an enterprise value of $218 million. The transaction is expected to close by Q2 FY27.

Glenmark Pharma: The pharma player reported a 65-times surge in the net profit at Rs 301.4 crore, while revenue increased 15.8 per cent YoY to Rs 3,770.6 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda came in at Rs 762.6 crore, while margins stood at 20.2 per cent for the quarter.

Inox Wind: The solar energy player reported a 51.1 per cent YoY to Rs 91.3 crore, while revenue fell 2.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,244.2 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda came in at Rs 200 crore, with margins contracting to 16 per cent for the quarter.

SBI Life Insurance Company: The company board has approved the appointment of Ramesh Venkateshamurthy as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, effective May 29.

Wockhardt: The USFDA has approved Zaynich (cefepime and zidebactam), a novel intravenous antibiotic for the treatment of adults with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs). Zaynich previously received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations from the FDA.

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Concord Biotech: The pharma player reported a 36.75 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 88.79 crore, while revenue dropped 22.3 per cent YoY to Rs 341.43 crore for the first three months of 2026. Ebitda margins contracted to 793 bps to 36.35 per cent with announcing a dividend of Rs 7.55 per share.

PNC Infratech: The infrastructure player has received an EPC work order worth Rs 302.44 crore from the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

Gujarat Gas: The city gas distribution player's net profit soared 11-times to Rs 351.2 crore, while revenue fell 9 per cent YoY to Rs 5,791.8 crore for the three months ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda was seen at Rs 609 crore, with margins coming at 10.1 per cent for the quarter.