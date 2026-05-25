Greenlam Industries shares rise 19%, hit 52-week high; here's why  

Shares of Greenlam Industries hit their 52-week high on Monday after the firm reported its Q4 earnings. Greenlam Industries shares touched an intraday high of Rs 280.60, rising 19 per cent on BSE. The stock opened 19 per cent higher against the previous close of Rs 235.80.

Greenlam Industries' stock trades higher than the 5-day, 10 day, 20-day, 30 day, 50-day, 100-day and 200 day moving averages.

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In five years, the stock has surged 123.24 per cent. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6470 crore. Total 1.57 shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.15 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6470 crore.

Net profit zoomed 2,616% to Rs 40.5 crore in Q4 against Rs 1.5 crore a year ago.

The company said net revenues rose to Rs 857.7 crore, a YoY growth of 25.8%. Overall laminate business grew 14.4% in value terms on YoY basis.

EBITDA before forex impact and exceptional items came at Rs 107.4 crore, rising 57.1% YoY.

Gross margins in Q4 improved by 80 bps and stood at 51.5% as compared to 50.7% in Q4FY25. Gross profit in absolute terms rose by 28.0% on YoY basis and stood at Rs 442.1 crores in Q4FY26.

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In FY26, consolidated net revenues from operations rose 18.6% to Rs 3046.1 crore compared to Rs 2569.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

Laminate business grew 9.3% in value terms on YoY basis. Gross margins for the year improved by 130 bps and stood at 53.6% as compared to 52.3% in FY25. Operating profit before forex fluctuations and exceptional items rose 21% to Rs 334.2 crore in FY26 compared to Rs 276.1 crore in FY25.

Net profit in FY26 came at Rs 56 crore for FY26 compared to Rs 68.4 crores in FY25. Net profit was lower primarily due to higher operating costs, forex fluctuations, exceptional items and higher interest and depreciation for chipboard business.

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Greenlam Industries ranks among the top three laminate manufacturers globally and is a leading

integrated substrate and surface solutions provider. The company offers a wide range of products to

customers in over 120 countries, consistently delivering innovation and quality