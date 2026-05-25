Titagarh Rail, Universal Cables shares rise up to 18% today; here's why

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems and Universal Cables rose up to 18% on Monday amid a rally in the broader market.

Sentiment in the Titagarh Rail stock was positive as India’s railway manufacturing theme could see another major boost. Indian Railways is planning a massive Rs 40,000 Cr wagon tender for nearly 1,00,000 units.

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Titagarh Rail stock rose 9.21% to Rs 827.50 today against the previous close of Rs 757.65. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 11,061 crore. Total 3 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 24.60 crore. However, Titagarh Rail stock has risen 133% in three years and zoomed 1478% in five years.

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 973.60 on June 9, 2025.

Titagarh Rail stock has a one-year beta of 1.45, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 49.6, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the oerbought zone.

On similar lines, shares of Universal Cables surged 18% to Rs 1180 after the company logged strong quarterly earnings. The company reported 11% rise in net profit to Rs 55.32 crore in Q4 against 11.33% YoY and 103.46% QoQ. Revenue from operations rose 24.66% YoY to Rs 840.27 crore in Q4 FY26, while increasing 9.42% QoQ from Rs 767.92 crore.

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Profit before tax rose 18% YoY to Rs 76.6 crore in Q4 FY26 and 128.25% QoQ.

Raw material costs rose 63.19% YoY to Rs 686.59 crore, while employee expenses climbed 12.64% YoY to Rs 32.17 crore. Interest costs rose 31.38% YoY to Rs 32.49 crore, while depreciation expenses rose 54.87% YoY to Rs 10.98 crore.

The company's board also recommended a dividend of Rs 4.50 per share (i.e. 45 %) on 3,46,95,381 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the financial year 2025-2026. The board of the firm also approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) or such other debt securities on a private placement basis aggregating up to Rs 200 crore, subject to such regulatory or statutory approvals as may be required.