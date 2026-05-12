Groww block deal today: Rs 4,750 cr shares may change hands; volatility likely; here's why

Groww block deals today: Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd (Groww) shares are in focus on Tuesday morning as four investors namely Peak XV (Peak XV Partners Investments VI-1), Sequoia (Sequoia Capital Global Growth Fund III - US/India Annex Fund), Y Combinator (YC Holdings II, LLC) and Ribbit (Ribbit Capital V LP, Ribbit Cayman GW Holdings V, Ltd and GW-E Ribbit Opportunity V, LLC) launched block deal, wherein the selling shareholders are likely to offload 26.84 crore shares worth Rs 4.,750.68 crore at around Rs 177 apiece, as per Business Today sources.

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The shares being sold would account for 4.3 per cent of the total outstanding equity, with the deals set to be executed at an 8.5 per cent discount to the NSE's Monday closing price of Rs 193.52.

Kotak Securities Limited is the placement agent for Peak XV, Sequoia and Y Combinator. On the other hand, JP Morgan India Private Limited is the placement agent for Peak XV, Sequoia and Ribbit, as per Business Today sources. The transaction will be through vendor sale i.e. by way of one or more share sales on the screen-based trading platform of NSE.



This comes as 418.19 crore shares of Groww, representing nearly 68 per cent of its outstanding equity, will become eligible for trading from Tuesday, May 12. The expiry of the lock-in period often raises concerns in the market about potential selling pressure from early investors, which can weigh on stock prices in the near term.

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As per Nuvama Between May 4 and Aug 28, a total of 83 companies were slated to have their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins lifted amounting to the value of $55 billion. The value pertains to the total lock-up opening shares. It, however, noted that not all of the shares were to come for sale, as a sizable portion of these shares are also held by Promoter & Group.

The stock was recently in focus after the domestic discount brokerage reported two-fold jump in its March quarter profit. MOFSL has a target of Rs 235 on the stock. JM Financial maintained its 'Sell' on the stock with a target of Rs 150. Foreign brokerages such as Citi, UBS and Jefferies suggested targets in the Rs 210-225 range. Despite strong results, JM Financial said valuations at 38 times FY27 EPS and 29 times FY27 EPS remained ahead of meaningful traction in recurring revenue.

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"We value Groww at 10 per cent premium to Angel One for its superior earnings growth (of 41 per cent CAGR over FY26–FY28 versus 32 per ecnt for Angel One) for a revised target of Rs 150 (Rs 144 earlier), valuing it at 22 times FY28E EPS of Rs 6.8 (21 times FY28E EPS of Rs 6.70 earlier)," it said last month.