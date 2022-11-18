Gujarat Pipavav, Info Edge, Sun TV, Emami, HAL & MSTC among 13 stocks to go ex-dividend today

Friday will see at least 13 stocks such as Gujarat Pipavav, Info Edge, Sun TV, Emami, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), MSTC, Astral, La Opala RG, ESAB India and Venus Pipes going ex-dividend. Shares of Orbit Exports will go ex-share buyback.

ESAB India will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share. The record date for the same is November 21 and the dividend will be paid on December 12.

HAL shares will also go ex-dividend. This company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 20 per share and the record date for the same is November 21. The dividend will be paid on December 11

Info Edge had announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share and the record date for the same is November 21. The dividend will be paid on December 11.

MSTC had announced an interim dividend of Rs 5.5 per share and the record date for the same is November 21. The dividend will be paid on December 11.

Emami (Rs 4 per share), Sun TV (Rs 3.75 per share), Gujarat Pipavav (Rs 2.70 per share), LA Opala RG (Rs 2 per share), Astral (Rs 1.25 per share), PPAP Automotive (Re 1 per share), Maan Aluminium (Rs 1 per share), IDAG Rubber (Re 0.90 per share) and Venus Pipes & Tubes (Re 0.50 per share) will also ex-dividend today.

Shares of Orbit Exports will go ex- share buyback today. Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Data Infrastructure Trust will go ex-income distribution today.

Som Distilleries & Breweries, Bilcare, Bombay Rayon Fashions, ObjectOne Information Systems, Tirth Plastic, Frontline Financial Services and Vantage Knowledge Academy will announce their quarterly results today. The board of Rama Steel Tubes will meet to consider a bonus issue while boards of Indian Infotech & Software and Alan Scott Industries will consider rights issues today. The Khyati Multimedia Entertainment board will consider reduction in capital.

Meanwhile, shares of Balrampur Chini, BHEL, Delta Corp, GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance and SUN TV are banned in the F&O segment today. Derivative contract in a security is banned when it crosses 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.

