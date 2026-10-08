HCL Tech stock in focus as IT major expands South Africa operations; key details

On Wednesday, HCL Technologies Ltd shares closed at Rs 1,183.80, down 1.52%.

The new headquarters will also serve as a training hub focused on developing next-generation technology talent in South Africa and strengthening the country's future digital workforce.

Commenting on the development, Sandeep Saxena, Chief Growth Officer, Growth Markets 2 (India, Middle East and Africa, France, Iberia and Italy), HCL Tech, said, "South Africa has been a strategic market for HCL Tech for over 15 years, and we are proud to be a trusted partner to enterprises in the region. With our differentiated portfolio that includes full-stack AI solutions, we are deepening our commitment to South Africa with this new facility."

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"In line with our corporate philosophy of supercharging progress for our people and local communities, we continue to have a sharp focus on enabling the local talent ecosystem through upskilling programs and university linkages," Saxena added.

HCL Tech said it will host a graduation ceremony for learners completing its annual skills development programme. Over the last five years, the company has supported nearly 500 students and learners through the programme, with nearly 50 participants subsequently joining HCLTech in full-time roles.

Over the past five years, HCL Tech has also invested in ICT and digital literacy programmes that have positively impacted more than 20,000 beneficiaries across South Africa. Through partnerships with educational institutions, community organisations and industry leaders, the company said it continues to expand access to technology, digital skills and employment opportunities, particularly for underserved communities.