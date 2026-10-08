Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
HCL Tech stock in focus as IT major expands South Africa operations; key details

HCL Tech stock in focus as IT major expands South Africa operations; key details

HCLTECH1,185.00(1.61%)

HCL Tech said the new headquarter will also serve as a training hub focused on developing next-generation technology talent in South Africa.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 9:00 AM IST
HCL Tech stock in focus as IT major expands South Africa operations; key detailsHCLTech has also invested in ICT and digital literacy programmes that have positively impacted more than 20,000 beneficiaries across South Africa.

HCL Technologies Ltd shares are in focus on Thursday morning after the IT major expanded its operations in South Africa with the launch of its new regional headquarters in Johannesburg, featuring an AI Center of Excellence. Located in Sandton, the new facility will strengthen HCL Tech's technology innovation and delivery capabilities for enterprises in South Africa and the wider region, the Noida-headquartered IT giant said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Advertisement

The new AI Centre of Excellence will allow enterprises to experience HCL Tech's full-stack portfolio of AI-led services and solutions. These include AI-led Service Transformation, Industry AI Solutions, AI Foundry, AI Engineering, AI Factory and AI Advisory. The facility will also focus on industry-specific use cases and accelerating enterprises' AI transformation journeys.

On Wednesday, HCL Technologies Ltd shares closed at Rs 1,183.80, down 1.52%.

The new headquarters will also serve as a training hub focused on developing next-generation technology talent in South Africa and strengthening the country's future digital workforce.

Commenting on the development, Sandeep Saxena, Chief Growth Officer, Growth Markets 2 (India, Middle East and Africa, France, Iberia and Italy), HCL Tech, said, "South Africa has been a strategic market for HCL Tech for over 15 years, and we are proud to be a trusted partner to enterprises in the region. With our differentiated portfolio that includes full-stack AI solutions, we are deepening our commitment to South Africa with this new facility."

Advertisement

"In line with our corporate philosophy of supercharging progress for our people and local communities, we continue to have a sharp focus on enabling the local talent ecosystem through upskilling programs and university linkages," Saxena added.

HCL Tech said it will host a graduation ceremony for learners completing its annual skills development programme. Over the last five years, the company has supported nearly 500 students and learners through the programme, with nearly 50 participants subsequently joining HCLTech in full-time roles.

Over the past five years, HCL Tech has also invested in ICT and digital literacy programmes that have positively impacted more than 20,000 beneficiaries across South Africa. Through partnerships with educational institutions, community organisations and industry leaders, the company said it continues to expand access to technology, digital skills and employment opportunities, particularly for underserved communities.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 9:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more