HCL Tech stock in focus as IT major expands South Africa operations; key details

HCL Technologies Ltd shares are in focus on Thursday morning after the IT major expanded its operations in South Africa with the launch of its new regional headquarters in Johannesburg, featuring an AI Center of Excellence. Located in Sandton, the new facility will strengthen HCL Tech's technology innovation and delivery capabilities for enterprises in South Africa and the wider region, the Noida-headquartered IT giant said in a filing to stock exchanges.
The new AI Centre of Excellence will allow enterprises to experience HCL Tech's full-stack portfolio of AI-led services and solutions. These include AI-led Service Transformation, Industry AI Solutions, AI Foundry, AI Engineering, AI Factory and AI Advisory. The facility will also focus on industry-specific use cases and accelerating enterprises' AI transformation journeys.