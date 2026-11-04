MK Sons Fine Jewels stock make a positive market debut; shares list at 6% premium

The IPO of MK Sons Fine Jewels was open for bidding between October 28-30 as the company raised a total of Rs 275 crore from its primary offering, which included a fresh share sale of 1.36 crore worth Rs 220.32 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) 34 lakh equity shares wroth Rs 55.08 crore. The company sold its shares in the range of Rs 153-162 apeice, with a lot size of 91 equity shares.

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According to the data, the IPO of MK Sons Fine Jewels was subscribed a solid 5.09 times during the bidding process, fetching bids for 980 crore through 1.85 lakh applications. On an individual basis, qualified institutional bidders' (QIB) portion was booked 1.84 times, while non-institutional investors' quota was subscribed 14.12 times. Retail portion was booked 3.08 times.

Incorporated in 2012, Mumbai-based MK Sons Fine Jewels is engaged in the retail sale of gold, diamond, and CZ jewellery through its showroom network across Mumbai and Ahmedabad. It offers rings, necklaces, bangles, earrings, bracelets, Mangalsutras, solitaires, bridal jewellery, and customised jewellery.

Brokerage firms had mixed views on the issues, suggesting to subscribe it long-term only. Aryaman Financial Services was the book running lead manager of MK Sons Fine Jewels IPO and Bigshare Services served as the registrar of the issue.