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MCX shares tumble despite 130% YoY growth in PAT; here's why

MCX shares tumble despite 130% YoY growth in PAT; here's why

MCX3,228.70(1.25%)

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL), MCX reported a PAT of around Rs 450 crore for Q2 FY27, missing its estimate by 14 per cent.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 10:19 AM IST
MCX shares tumble despite 130% YoY growth in PAT; here's whyFor the first half of FY27, net profit increased 117 per cent YoY.

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) slumped 6.89 per cent to hit a low of Rs 3,252.50 in Wednesday's trade, even as the commodity derivatives platform posted 130 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit after tax (PAT) for the September quarter (Q2 FY27).

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL), MCX reported a PAT of around Rs 450 crore for Q2 FY27, missing its estimate by 14 per cent.

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The brokerage attributed the shortfall to higher operating expenses and a higher tax rate. For the first half of FY27, net profit increased 117 per cent YoY.

MCX's operating revenue stood at around Rs 800 crore, rising 114 per cent YoY and 14 per cent sequentially. The figure was in line with the brokerage's estimates.

For H1 FY27, operating revenue doubled on a yearly basis.

On the cost front, staff expenses increased 25 per cent YoY to Rs 56.2 crore, in line with estimates.

Other expenses surged 54 per cent YoY to Rs 130 crore, coming in 33 per cent above the brokerage's estimates.

MOFSL attributed the higher-than-expected expenditure largely to a contribution of Rs 24.8 crore towards the Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF), against its expectation of no such contribution.

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Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at around Rs 610 crore, up 151 per cent YoY but 6 per cent below the brokerage's estimate.

EBITDA margin stood at 76.4 per cent, compared with 65.1 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year (Q2 FY26). However, the margin was below MOFSL's estimate of 80.4 per cent.

Other income came in at Rs 51.6 crore, broadly in line with the brokerage's expectations.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 10:19 AM IST
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