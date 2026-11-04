Suzlon share price targets: Key concern amid 33% stock fall in six months

Suzlon’s order book of 6 GW and improving execution offer some medium-term growth visibility, analysts said. However, margin pressure remained a key concern, prompting Religare to revise its FY27 margin estimate to 15.8 per cent from 18 per cent earlier. It said it would monitor margin recovery and timely project commissioning.

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On Wednesday, Suzlon shares were trading 2.32 per cent higher at Rs 36.58 on NSE.At the end of the September quarter, Suzlon’s order book stood at 6 GW, providing 18 months of execution visibility. Suzlon secured more than 1.5 GW of orders during H1FY27, with over 70 per cent of the intake driven by the Development Company (DevCo) model.

"The EPC share of the order book increased to 38 per cent, as Suzlon expands its role beyond turbine manufacturing towards integrated project execution, with a target of 50 per cent by FY28. While the higher EPC contribution broadens the company’s addressable opportunity, the associated project mix and execution requirements remain important considerations for profitability," Religare said.

JM Financial felt that margins and growth prospects for Suzlon would be under pressure FY28 onwards due to limited India market (7–8GW per annum) and increasing competition (15–20 GW industry capacity), not to mention growing pains of a single-product company.

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"All in all, we are downgrading Suzlon to ADD (from BUY) with a revised target of Rs 40 (earlier Rs 46) based on 12x Sep’28E Ebitda (implied 20x Sep’28 EPS)," it said recently.

Suzlon’s consolidated net worth crossed Rs 10,000 crore, reaching Rs 10,277 crore, while its net cash position stood at Rs 2,048 crore at the end of September 2026. Suzlon secured adequate working-capital limits to support execution of its existing order book and prepare for higher activity in H2FY27, Religare said.

"Its Operations and Maintenance (O&M) business, with an installed base exceeding 16.5 GW, continues to provide a recurring earnings stream, supported by Ebitda margins above 40 per cent. Meanwhile, the 4.5 GW manufacturing base, including three AI-enabled smart blade factories, provides capacity to support higher deliveries and the introduction of advanced turbine platforms," it said.

Religare said the combination of a strong order book, improving commissioning, a net cash balance sheet and a sizeable O&M franchise supports Suzlon’s medium-term growth prospects.

Not all agree.

Nuvama said the wind industry may plateau at 8-10GW over two-three years. While Suzlon's FY31 targets are encouraging, growth is likely to be back-ended and dependant on success of the DevCo – where it is a late entrant, it said.

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The commissioning of the prototype S175 5 MW turbine and the first customer order for 105 MW is seen as an additional growth avenue through higher-capacity products.

Expected export orders from FY28, along with opportunities in repowering and integrated renewable energy solutions, could further diversify growth. However, timely order conversion and the ability to improve margins as the business scales will remain critical to sustaining earnings growth, Religare said.