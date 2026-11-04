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Suzlon share price targets: Key concern amid 33% stock fall in six months

Suzlon share price targets: Key concern amid 33% stock fall in six months

At the end of the September quarter, Suzlon’s order book stood at 6 GW, providing 18 months of execution visibility. Suzlon secured more than 1.5 GW of orders during H1FY27.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 10:24 AM IST
Suzlon share price targets: Key concern amid 33% stock fall in six monthsSuzlon shares: Religare said the combination of a strong order book, improving commissioning, a net cash balance sheet and a sizeable O&M franchise supports Suzlon’s medium-term growth prospects.

Suzlon Energy Ltd shares received a 'Buy' rating from at least six brokerages after its September quarter results, while two brokerages downgraded the stock to 'Add' and one to 'Hold'. There were no 'Sell' calls. Its 12-month consensus target, based on 10 estimates, now stands at Rs 51.30 apiece, implying 38.9 per cent potential upside.

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Religare Broking on Tuesday suggested a target price of Rs 57 apiece on Suzlon, implying 60 per cent potential upside, citing strengthening execution momentum. Religare's target comes as Suzlon Energy shares have plunged 32.81 per cent in the past six months against a 12 per cent drop in the NSE Capital Goods index. Centrum Broking (Rs 68), MOFSL (Rs 60) and UBS (Rs 58) are among the brokerages with higher target prices. Anand Rathi has the lowest target on the stock at Rs 38.

Suzlon’s order book of 6 GW and improving execution offer some medium-term growth visibility, analysts said. However, margin pressure remained a key concern, prompting Religare to revise its FY27 margin estimate to 15.8 per cent from 18 per cent earlier. It said it would monitor margin recovery and timely project commissioning.

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On Wednesday, Suzlon shares were trading 2.32 per cent higher at Rs 36.58 on NSE.At the end of the September quarter, Suzlon’s order book stood at 6 GW, providing 18 months of execution visibility. Suzlon secured more than 1.5 GW of orders during H1FY27, with over 70 per cent of the intake driven by the Development Company (DevCo) model.

"The EPC share of the order book increased to 38 per cent, as Suzlon expands its role beyond turbine manufacturing towards integrated project execution, with a target of 50 per cent by FY28. While the higher EPC contribution broadens the company’s addressable opportunity, the associated project mix and execution requirements remain important considerations for profitability," Religare said.

JM Financial felt that margins and growth prospects for Suzlon would be under pressure FY28 onwards due to limited India market (7–8GW per annum) and increasing competition (15–20 GW industry capacity), not to mention growing pains of a single-product company.

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"All in all, we are downgrading Suzlon to ADD (from BUY) with a revised target of Rs 40 (earlier Rs 46) based on 12x Sep’28E Ebitda (implied 20x Sep’28 EPS)," it said recently.

Suzlon’s consolidated net worth crossed Rs 10,000 crore, reaching Rs 10,277 crore, while its net cash position stood at Rs 2,048 crore at the end of September 2026. Suzlon secured adequate working-capital limits to support execution of its existing order book and prepare for higher activity in H2FY27, Religare said.

"Its Operations and Maintenance (O&M) business, with an installed base exceeding 16.5 GW, continues to provide a recurring earnings stream, supported by Ebitda margins above 40 per cent. Meanwhile, the 4.5 GW manufacturing base, including three AI-enabled smart blade factories, provides capacity to support higher deliveries and the introduction of advanced turbine platforms," it said.

Religare said the combination of a strong order book, improving commissioning, a net cash balance sheet and a sizeable O&M franchise supports Suzlon’s medium-term growth prospects.

Not all agree.

Nuvama said the wind industry may plateau at 8-10GW over two-three years. While Suzlon's FY31 targets are encouraging, growth is likely to be back-ended and dependant on success of the DevCo – where it is a late entrant, it said.

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The commissioning of the prototype S175 5 MW turbine and the first customer order for 105 MW is seen as an additional growth avenue through higher-capacity products.

Expected export orders from FY28, along with opportunities in repowering and integrated renewable energy solutions, could further diversify growth. However, timely order conversion and the ability to improve margins as the business scales will remain critical to sustaining earnings growth, Religare said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 10:18 AM IST
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