HCL Technologies, RIL, Nestle India, Cyient among stocks to watch out for today

Domestic equity markets snapped the three-day losing streak and settled in green on Thursday. Sensex added 64.55 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 59,632.35, while NSE's Nifty50 gained merely 5.7 points, or 0.03 per cent, to close at 17,624.45. Broader markets also settled almost flat as the BSE midcap index was slightly down, while the smallcap index rose marginally. Fear gauge India VIX dropped 2 per cent to 11.94 levels.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies reported a 10.80 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 3,983 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 3,593 crore in the same quarter last year. The C Vijayakumar-led company clocked 17.70 per cent YoY rise in net sales at Rs 26,060 crore for the quarter. This is against Rs 22,597 crore sales it reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Reliance Industries

Shares of RIL will be in focus today as the company will report its fourth quarter results. The growth in topline and bottomline in the quarter ended March is likely to be muted.

ICICI Pru Life

ICICI Pru Life's net profit climbed 26% to Rs 235 crore for the January-March period against Rs 186 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Cyient

The company reported a net profit of Rs 163 crore in Q4, higher by 6%, compared with Rs 154 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Nestle India

Shares of Nestle India will trade ex-dividend on Friday with respect to the Rs 27 dividend announced earlier.

Hindustan Zinc, Tejas

Hindustan Zinc, Bank of Baroda and Tejas Networks will also be in focus on account of fourth quarter earnings.

Fortis Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare announced that they have teamed up with the VPS Group to acquire Manesar-based Medeor Hospital. It has signed definitive agreements to acquire Medeor Hospital for an overall purchase consideration of Rs 225 crore.

Laxmi Organic

The Board cleared a proposal to raise funds by way of equity and/or debt through any mode up to Rs 2,000 crore.

Finolex Cables

The company will set up a plant at Urse facility, Pune to produce Optical Fibre Preforms as well as expand on its Fibre draw capacity.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy logged a net loss of Rs 417 crore for the March quarter, while revenue from operations came in at Rs 88 crore.

Vodafone Idea

The Board of the company has appointed Kumar Mangalam Birla as an additional director with effect from 20 April 2023.

Adani Power

Adani Power has inked a long-term power supply agreement with MPSEZ Utilities for a capacity of 360 MW to be supplied from the company’s 4,620 MW power plant at Mundra for 15 years.

Also read: Reliance Industries Q4 results today; Nestle India shares to go ex-dividend; Bank of Baroda fund raising meet & more

Also read: YES Bank, Reliance, Hindustan Zinc: How to trade these stocks ahead of Q4 results?