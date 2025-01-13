HCLTech Q3 FY25 results: Profit climbs 6% YoY to Rs 4,591 crore; revenue up 5%

HCLTechnologies Ltd on Monday recorded a 5.54 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2024 (Q3 FY25). Profit came at Rs 4,591 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 4,350 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter under review, the IT firm's revenue from operations moved up 5.08 per cent to Rs 29,890 crore from Rs 28,446 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. In terms of constant currency (CC), revenue was up 4.1 per cent YoY.

For FY25 guidance, HCLTech said revenue growth expected to be between 4.5 per cent and 5 per cent YoY in CC. "Services revenue growth expected to be between 4.5 per cent and 5 per cent YoY in CC. EBIT margin to be between 18 per cent and 19 per cent," it added.

The company employee strength came at 220,755 with 2,134 net additions out of which 2,014 were freshers. LTM attrition rate wat at 13.2 per cent, up from 12.8 per cent in Q3 of last year.

HCLTech also declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 and a special dividend of Rs 6. "The Board of Directors has declared 4th Interim Dividend of Rs 18/- per equity share of Rs 2/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. This includes a special dividend of Rs 6/- per share to celebrate 25 years of the Company’s public listing. The Record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be January 17, 2025 and the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be January 24, 2025," it stated.

"Our new deal bookings were healthy during the quarter at $2.1 billion with wins across services and software. We are positioning ourselves for a future that is transformative, with AI empowering businesses and employees. We continue to see growing demand for our AI led propositions across services and software offerings," said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director at HCLTech.

The quarterly results were declared post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, HCLTech shares settled 0.52 per cent lower at Rs 1,985.25.